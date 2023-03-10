The clock will be turned back as the third edition of the Legends League Cricket will kick off at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday. Revisiting the memories of the past, former India opener Gautam Gambhir and ex-Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will clash against each other on the field. While Gambhir is the captain of the team India Maharajas, Afridi will lead the Asia Lions as the match between the two sides will kick-start LLC 2023. The start time for the game is 8 PM IST. The third team in the tournament is World Giants. Aaron Finch is the captain of the side.

Each team in LLC 2023 will play each other twice before the table-topper makes its way directly into the final, and the second and third placed teams battle it out for the remaining spot for the finale.

Here is the LLC 2023 schedule -

March 10: India Maharajas v Asia Lions

March 11: World Giants v India Maharajas

March 13: Asia Lions v World Giants

March 14: Asia Lions v India Maharajas

March 15: India Maharajas v World Giants

March 16: World Giants v Asia Lions

March 18: Eliminator (2nd placed team vs 3rd placed team)

March 20: Final

Full Squads

India Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, S Sreesanth, Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Parvinder Awana, Manvinder Bisla (Wicket Keeper), Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, Stuart Binny

Asia Lions: Shahid Afridi (Captain), Asghar Afghan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Upul Tharanga (Wicket Keeper), Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Abdul Razzaq, Abdur Razzak, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Amir, Nawroz Mangal, Sohail Tanvir, Diman Ghosh (Wicket Keeper)

World Giants: Aaron Finch (Captain), Brett Lee, Morné van Wyk, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor, Ricardo Powell, Monty Panesar, Kevin O'Brien, Tino Best, Denesh Ramdin (Wicket Keeper), Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, Christopher Mpofu, Lendl Simmons, Paul Collingwood

