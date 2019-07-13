Favourites England will take on odds-defying New Zealand as both teams search for their maiden World Cup glory in the title clash of the World Cup 2019 at the Lord's in London on Sunday. It took the World Cup 2019 hosts 27 years to reach the final of the marquee tournament and they would known there's no better chance then winning the title in front of their home fans and familiar conditions. For New Zealand, who have shown they can defy odds, it will be another test of nerves and character after registering a morale boosting win over 2011 World Champions India in the semi-final. According to ICC, the weather on Sunday is expected to be dry, with low clouds gradually clearing to give some sunny spells in afternoon and evening. A full game can be expected in the final with dark clouds predicted to stay away from the iconic Lord's.

Many of the elements that made England the pre-tournament favourites were on show during their semi-final clash in Birmingham.

Pacemen Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes reduced Australia to 14/3, leg-spinner Adil Rashid took wickets in the middle and the dynamic duo of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow -- statistically the most successful opening pair in ODI history -- launched the run chase with a blistering century partnership.

New Zealand boast a well-balanced attack led by left-arm quick Trent Boult but are over-reliant on captain Kane Williamson and fellow senior batsman Ross Taylor for their runs.

The polite Kiwis have responded by continuing to "scrap", in the phrase of fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, their way to wins as demonstrated by their dramatic 18-run semi-final victory over India.

Boult and Matt Henry reduced one of the world's most powerful top orders to 5/3, before left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, aided by superb fielding, backed them up after Williamson and Taylor had made battling fifties on a tricky pitch.

While many members of the home side were not even born when England made the last of three losing appearances in a World Cup final in 1992, the Black Caps have the experience of their heavy defeat by co-hosts Australia in the climax of the 2015 edition in Melbourne to call on.

Squad:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Match starts at 3 pm IST

(With AFP inputs)