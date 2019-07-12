 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Jason Roy Fans Upset As Kumar Dharmasena Is Named To Officiate In World Cup Final

Updated: 12 July 2019 17:58 IST

Kumar Dharmasena was the umpire who gave Jason Roy out caught behind during the World Cup 2019 semi-final with Australia, a decision that incensed the batsman.

Jason Roy was fined 30 percent of his match fee for showing dissent and received two demerit points.

Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus have been appointed to stand in the World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday. The Sri Lankan umpire found himself involved in a controversial incident when England opener Jason Roy refused to walk after being given out during the semi-final against Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday. Jason Roy had made 85 runs to set the hosts on their way to a comprehensive eight-wicket win, when he was given out caught behind down the leg-side by Dharmasena. Roy requested a review but England had already lost one. A confused Dharmasena incorrectly signalled for a review but Australia quickly pointed out his mistake.

A furious Roy refused to leave and had to be ushered away from the crease by square-leg umpire Marais Erasmus.

TV replays suggested that Roy was miles away from the ball and fans on Twitter slammed the controversial decision.

Later in the day, Roy was fined 30 percent of his match fee for showing dissent and received two demerit points from match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

On Friday, ICC named the match officials for World Cup final and once again fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

Roy now has three demerit points in the World Cup and match bans only kick in when a player collects four demerit points in total. Therefore, Roy will be available to feature on Sunday as England bid to win the World Cup for the first time.

South Africa's Erasmus will be the other on-field umpire in the final, with experienced Sri Lankan official Madugalle once again the match referee.

But in a change from the Edgbaston line-up, Australia's Rod Tucker will be the third umpire instead of New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
