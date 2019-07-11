 
World Cup 2019: Adam Gilchrist Asks Michael Vaughan To Pad-Up For Final As Jason Roy Faces Action

Updated: 11 July 2019 22:19 IST

Michael Vaughan's advice to Australia's bowlers did not go well with Adam Gilchrist.

World Cup 2019: Adam Gilchrist Asks Michael Vaughan To Pad-Up For Final As Jason Roy Faces Action
Jason Roy was given out in a controversial manner in the second semi-final of World Cup 2019. © AFP

England defeated Australia by eight wickets at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday to enter the finals of the World Cup 2019. The hosts will now face New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday to battle it out for the coveted title. Chasing a tricky target of 224, England's opening batsmen got their team off to a flying start. When the Australian bowlers were struggling to get the breakthrough, former England captain Michael Vaughan took a dig at Australia and asked Australia's bowlers to "try and bowl barefoot". This tweet led to a response from Adam Gilchrist who called Vaughan an "Idiot".

Vaughan then replied to Gilrchrist's tweet with a graphic image. Gilchrist soon replied to Vaughan and asked him to be available to open on Sunday as Jason Roy might miss the final after he expressed his displeasure to on-field umpire's call.

During the match, when Roy was batting on 85, he missed a pull shot off Pat Cummins and the Australian fielders appealed for a catch behind the wicket. On-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena took his time and eventually gave the decision in favour of the bowling side. 

This decision made Roy furious and he even pointed his finger at Dharamsena and was involved in a heated argument. The match referee Ranjan Madugalle might take action against Roy for showing dissent against the umpire's decision.

This was Australia's first World Cup semi-final loss in all the World Cups and the defeat against arch-rivals, ended the defending champion's campaign.

(With AFP inputs)

