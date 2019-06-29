England were touted as the favourites to win the World Cup 2019 but they find themselves in a must-win clash against India in Birmingham on Sunday. England's three losses at World Cup 2019 includes defeats to Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and even India skipper Virat Kohli is surprised with the way the hosts have fared so far. Addressing a press conference ahead of the India vs England World Cup 2019 match, Virat Kohli said, "Everyone is a bit surprised. We thought England would probably dominate in their own conditions but, as I said at the beginning of the tournament, pressure is going to be a factor and low scores are going to be defended."

"I said that because I have played at two World Cups and all the teams are very strong. Anyone can beat anyone and we got a scare from Afghanistan, so you can't take anything for granted," he added.

India are the side to beat in the World Cup 2019 but Virat Kohli has said they can't take their unbeaten run for granted.

"We will see what happens. The other teams have outplayed England on occasions and although we have not lost a game, we cannot be complacent," Kohli said.

"The reason we have won every game is because we have been professional and precise under pressure. It is surprising but I expected something like that in the World Cup because teams come under pressure," he added.

India are only a solitary win away from booking a berth in the World Cup 2019 semi-finals with only holders Australia reaching the last four so far.