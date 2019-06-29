 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Kevin Pietersen's Cheeky Request For Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Ahead Of India vs England Clash

Updated: 29 June 2019 16:51 IST

Virat Kohli has backed Vijay Shankar as India's No.4 batsman ahead of Rishabh Pant in the World Cup 2019.

Kevin Pietersen
Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri were handed a cheeky request © AFP

Vijay Shankar, who was included in India's squad for his all-round abilities, has been under scrutiny from the cricket fraternity for not performing up to the mark. Vijay Shankar has scored a total of 58 runs in three innings and picked up two wickets. But skipper Virat Kohli has backed him as India's No.4 batsman ahead of Rishabh Pant. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, taking a cheeky dig at Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri's decision, asked the duo to continue playing Vijay Shankar ahead of Rishabh Pant in the India vs England World Cup 2019 clash on Sunday.

The World Cup 2019 concludes on July 14 and Pietersen said Pant will need another three weeks of preparation to get into the side.

The pre-tournament favourites India and England have had contrasting campaigns. While India are a win away from making it to the top four, a loss for England will put them on the brink of World Cup 2019 exit.

Interestingly, the hosts have already lost their top ODI spot to India, owing to their poor performances in the last two matches.

England, despite coming into the World Cup as the top-ranked side in one-day internationals, have lost three league matches, including their last two, against Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Vijay Shankar Vijay Shankar Rishabh Pant World Cup 2019 Cricket
