England skipper, Eoin Morgan, says they had a brilliant day, right from the beginning, the decision at the toss was not easy but it went well. Credits Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow for the way they played and further adds contributions from the rest took them to a very good total. States they did really well to take on the two Indian spinners and it came off. Informs the feedback from the first innings was it got tougher to bat on and that was at the back of his head and hence, he was not very worried. Tells he was quite happy to see India weren't going all guns blazing at the end and his bowlers bowled really well. Appreciates Plunkett for his effort and says he has been outstanding, especially in the middle period and he does it on regular basis. Ends by saying the next game will not be an easy one and they can't take any team lightly.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says every team has lost a game here or there, nobody likes to lose but England played better and they were more clinical. States the mood is the same in the dressing room and they need to forget this and move forward. Informs the toss was not a massive factor, they should have been better with the bat as the wicket was flat but their bowlers were very good. Tells there is not much you can do about it if a batsman reverse sweeps you for a biggie, it is difficult to contain with one short boundary. Further adds England were going towards 360 but they did well to pull them back, 15-20 runs less was what he would have liked. Also, had they got to a good start it could have been different but wickets fell at wrong time. Mentions when Pandya and Pant were in there they still had a chance but they kept losing wickets and it became difficult for them. Ends by saying MS Dhoni was trying really hard to find the boundaries but it was difficult for him.
MAN OF THE MATCH, Jonny Bairstow, says it was important they set a platform after winning the toss and opting to bat. States it has been frustrating, they know how well they can play, today they were pretty good with bat and ball and are looking forward to the game against New Zealand. Mentions they were just reacting to each ball and had no plan on how to play the spinners. Further adds India bowled well up front, a couple of inside edges went for boundaries, they had luck on their side and they cashed in when it got easy. Ends by saying this is the closest they have been to their best in this tournament and they need to continue as they probably have three must-win games coming up.
Earlier in the day, a brilliant ton from Bairstow, a breezy knock from Roy and Stokes' innings in the end set India a massive target. India would have created history if they had chased this down but the English bowlers ensured it did not happen.
The England bowling was really good! They were tight with the new ball. The bowlers after that continued the same. The only time when runs came at a good pace for India was when Stokes and Rashid were bowling. Woakes and Plunkett were the picks. The former finished with a two-fer and the latter with three-fer. It was Plunkett's wickets though which were more crucial as he got Pant, Kohli and Pandya.
Chasing 338, India needed to get off to a good start but they lost Rahul for nought. Then Rohit and Kohli played themselves in, they found it difficult to score freely but hung in there. Once they got hang off the surface, the runs started coming. They added a 138-run stand but just as the momentum looked like it would shift, Kohli fell. Pant and Rohit then added another handy stand and revived Indian hopes but Rohit probably fell at the wrong time. He was dismissed just after getting to his ton, at a time when he would have probably looked to accelerate. Pant then soon followed. Pandya found it difficult to time the ball as his innings progressed. Dhoni too struggled to find the fence and then 338 proved to be a huge target.
ENGLAND ARE ALIVE IN THIS WORLD CUP! They have beaten the unbeaten side in this tournament and that too quite comprehensively. What a time for all the players to step up. This is also, their first win over India in World Cups since 1992.
49.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the innings! A full ball on middle, Jadhav whips it through mid-wicket for one. ENGLAND WIN BY 31 RUNS!
49.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, Jadhav hits it back to the bowler.
49.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jadhav now hits a boundary! Shorter and outside off, Jadhav cuts it over point for a boundary.
49.3 overs (1 Run) This time the single is taken! Short and on middle, Dhoni pulls it hard towards deep mid-wicket for one.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Another length ball around middle, Dhoni swings but it goes off the inner half towards deep mid-wicket. The run is not taken.
49.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finally connects with one! It has come a bit too late though. 300 up for India. This is shorter and on middle, Dhoni pulls it towards deep square leg. Vince runs to his right, leaps but the ball goes over him.
Chis Woakes to bowl the last over of this innings. The equation is 44 off 6 legal deliveries.
48.6 overs (0 Run) A short one outside off, Dhoni looks to pull but misses.
48.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Dhoni guides it to point for one.
48.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, this is jammed out to long on for one.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Dhoni slaps it through covers for one.
48.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally a boundary courtesy a misfield! Archer goes full and on middle, Dhoni lifts it towards mid-wicket. Stokes runs to his left, slides and lets it through.
48.1 overs (0 Run) A good slower one outside off, Dhoni is way too early in the pull shot and misses.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Still no boundary! This short ball is pulled through square leg for a run. End of Wood for tonight.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Dhoni comes down the track and swings hard but misses. Buttler does well to move to his left and collect it.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Short and down the leg side, it has been wided.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, KJ guides it down to third man for one.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as Dhoni pulls it to deep square leg.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Jadhav is struggling to find the boundaries! Another short ball to him and he pulls it straight to deep square leg for one.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Another short one and on the body, Dhoni looks to pull but it goes off the top edge towards fine leg for one.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhoni guides it down to third man and keeps the strike. 57 needed in 18 balls now.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Kedar punches it to point and takes a run.
46.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Kedar flicks it but finds short fine leg. No run.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Once again a slower one. Archer is not giving Dhoni any place to play with here. Dhoni just flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets only a run.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off and middle, Kedar glances it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Starts his new spell with a slower one, Dhoni pushes it towards point and gets a single.
Jofra Archer comes back to bowl.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Another single so just the one boundary in the over! India need 62 from the last 4. Short and on the body, Dhoni pulls it to fine leg for one.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! This is on the pads, Jadhav works it through mid-wicket for one.
45.4 overs (1 Run) This is quicker and shorter on the body, it skids through. Dhoni looks to pull but it hits the glove and goes towards fine leg for one.
45.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed but they need a lot more! This is short and down the leg side, easy pickings with fine leg up in the ring. Dhoni helps it on its way to the fine leg fence.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Another slower one on middle, Jadhav works it down to fine leg for one.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Dhoni pulls it through square leg for one.