9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end Powerplay 1! Good length and on off, Rohit guides it to point. Just the single from the 10th. England at the top for the moment. India are 28 for 1. Another 310 needed in 240 balls.
Live Score
9.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Kohli stands tall and guides it down to third man for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) 4 dots in a row! Good length and on off, this is kept out.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Kohli looks to drag it on the leg side but misses.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again on middle, Kohli once again defends it.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Another length ball on off, Kohli defends it to point.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end so a good comeback by the bowler after going for a boundary early on! Length and on off, this is guided to point.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Sharma now comes down the track but Woakes sees that. He bowls it short. Rohit looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls on the leg side. Rohit wants a run but is sent back.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Kohli takes a few steps down the track, Woakes bowls it on a length. Kohli defends and wants a run but is sent back.
8.2 overs (0 Run) This is on the stumps, Kohli keeps it out.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! First sign of aggression. Kohli dances down the track and also makes room. He lofts this length ball over covers for a much-needed boundary.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A quick delivery to end! Goes short and on middle, Rohit looks to pull but misses due to the zip on the delivery. A good over by Archer. India have started off quietly here.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Bangs this one short and on the body, Kohli is hurried into the pull shot. He manages to get it down to fine leg for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Continues landing it on a length and around off, Kohli defends it.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good running! Rohit pushes this with soft hands towards mid on and takes one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Sharma works it to mid on.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps, Rohit defends it back towards the bowler.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Smart batting! Kohli shuffles right across and works this through mid-wicket. Calls for two straightaway and takes it.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Kohli is guilty of going too hard at that one! This is short and around off, Kohli throws his bat at it, too close to play that shot. He ends up chopping it to the keeper.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling it on a length and around off, Kohli defends it onto the ground.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Kohli would feel he misses out there! Woakes bowls a straighter line and fuller. Kohli flicks it but it goes to mid on. He just needed to beat that fielder.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Nice shot! Kohli shuffles across and flicks this fuller ball towards mid on. No runs though.
6.1 overs (1 Run) First run of Woakes! This is angled into the batter, Rohit looks to play it with a straight bat but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another solid defense! This is on a length and around off, Kohli goes back and keeps it out. So two boundaries and 4 dots in this over.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Gets his line right and lands it again on a length, bowls it around off. Kohli defends it out.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is right off the middle! Trademark Kohli. Slightly fuller this time by Archer and it is on off, Kohli leans into it and times it through covers. No stopping those. Consecutive boundaries for India.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Lucky boundary for Kohli to get off the mark! This is on a length and just around off, Kohli pokes at it and gets an outside edge, past the second slip fielder and into the third man fence.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Nasty! Short and on middle, this is a bumper with a lot of fizz. Kohli evades it just in time.