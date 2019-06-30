4.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, he can and there was almost a run out! This is on middle, Rohit looks to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the leg side. Rohit wants a run but is sent back. Woakes gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the striker's end but misses.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Another length ball on off, Rohit looks to hit it on the up but finds mid off. 5 dots again, can Woakes bowl three maidens in a row?
4.4 overs (0 Run) A little too straight, Rohit looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Woakes continues landing it on a length and around off, Rohit defends it out.
4.2 overs (0 Run) This is bowled into the body, Rohit works it to square leg.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Another ball on a length and around off, Rohit defends it.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Goes short this time and on the body, Rohit looks to pull but the ball hits the glove and rolls towards fine leg for one. So no maiden.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball on off, Rohit guides it to point. Another dot.
3.4 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Archer angles into the batter which means Rohit has to play at it. The ball pitches and straightens, beats the outside edge of Rohit's bat.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rohit guides it to point.
3.2 overs (0 Run) This one stays a touch low! Good length and on off, skids through. Rohit gets his bat down just in time. It hits the inside edge and then onto the pads.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rohit stands tall and keeps it out.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A good drive! Fuller and on off, Kohli strokes it to covers. Another maiden. This time it is a wicket maiden.
2.5 overs (0 Run) This is on middle, Kohli works it to mid on.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Kohli pushes it to covers.
Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper comes out to bat. He need to play a captain's knock here. India's unbeaten run in this World Cup is at stake.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Rahul goes for a duck! Dreadful start for India chasing such a big total. Woakes lands this on a length and around middle, Rahul looks to flick but closes the face of the bat a touch early. It hits the leading edge and goes back to the bowler. Woakes takes a very nice tumbling catch. England could have had both the openers back in the hut, they have one though.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul pushes it to covers.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled and well played! This starst on off and then tails away at the very end. Rahul initially looked to defend but then seeing the ball move away, lets it be.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! An expensive start by Archer. Outside off, this is left alone.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Adding salt to the wound! Got dropped on the last ball and now a boundary on the next. Archer looks to bowl a similar delivery like the last one. Rohit leans into this one and caresses it through covers for a boundary. Second in the over.
1.4 overs (0 Run) EDGED AND DROPPED! This is a costly drop! You do not drop Rohit Sharma. A big let off for India. This is fuller and outside off, Rohit goes after it, the ball flies off the outside edge towards second slip where Root spills it.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and on off, Rohit pushes it to covers.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling it on a length and around middle, Rohit defends it onto the ground.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit Sharma is off the mark in excellent manner! Just used the pace of the ball there. India begin the run chase with a boundary. Archer goes full and on middle, Rohit strokes it past mid off and the ball races away.
Jofra Archer to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) A maiden to begin with! Another back of a length ball on off, Rahul pushes it to mid off.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another mistimed stroke! This is shortish and outside off, Rahul looks to force it through the off side but there is no timing at all. 5 dots.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Rahul stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
0.3 over (0 Run) On the fuller side this time, Rahul leans forward and pushes it to covers.
0.2 over (0 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, Rahul looks to cut but mistimes it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Some movement for Woakes! This line though is outside off, goes away further. Rahul lets it be.
We are back for the chase! The England players have taken their field positions and the Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to start the chase for India. Chris Woakes to start with the first new ball.