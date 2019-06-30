29.6 overs (3 Runs) Pant is off the mark with three! This is on a length and around middle, Pant works it towards mid-wicket. Stokes at mid on runs forward and the dives over the ball. 150 up. India need 186 in the last 20 overs.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower one on middle, it straightens. Rohit closes the face of the bat too early, it goes off the leading edge down to third man for one.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on the body, Sharma looks to pull but misses to get hit on the pads.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one on middle, Rohit looks to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Rohit defends it out.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Rohit defends it back to the bowler off the back foot.
28.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a successful over for England. This is short and around off, Rohit guides it down to third man for one.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Another confusion! Back of a length on middle, Rohit taps it beside the pitch. Pant is off, Rohit though sends him back. Pant once again turns and tries to make it in, he dives and to his luck, the throw does not hit the stumps.
28.4 overs (1 Run) A huge shout but not given! This is around leg, Pant plants his front foot across and looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire turns it down. Too high. The ball rolls down to third man. A leg bye taken.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Almost gets run out on the first ball! This is on a length and around off, Pant taps it towards covers and wants a run but is sent back. The fielder picks the ball up and has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Pant's dive would have saved him though.
Rishabh Pant comes on to bat. He needs to stick around with Rohit here and try and build another good partnership.
28.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A wicket out of nowhere! It is completely against the run of play! A soft, soft end. England are delighted and the bowling change has worked brilliantly. It is a gentle delivery, it is on a length and outside off. Kohli looks to drive it square on the off side but does not keep it down. It goes straight to the substitute, Vince, who makes no mistake. Kohli once again fails to convert his half ton into a century. Timely wicket for England as the two were really starting to look dangerous. A 138-run stand is broken and England back on top now. 192 needed in 130.
28.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Rohit chips it over covers and takes one.
28.1 overs (1 Run) That must have slipped! Plunkett goes for the slower one but ends up bowling it way outside off, Rohit leaves it.
Double bowling change as Eoin Morgan is looking for wickets. Liam Plunkett comes back on!
27.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Rohit eases this through covers. Just the four from this over, a good one fro Archer.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, Kohli arches his back and hits it down to third man for one.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Another slower one on off, Rohit guides it down to third man for one.
27.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kohli works it towards fine leg for one.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely start! He lands it on a length and around off, the ball pitches and straightens. Kohli looks to play the original trajectory but gets beaten.
Jofra Archer comes back into the attack. Can he bring England back in this game with a wicket or two?
26.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Rohit plays it late but can't beat point. 7 from this over. 198 needed in 138 balls.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is defended.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Rohit pushes it back to the bowler.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Rashid under pressure here! He bowls it well wide of the off stump. Rohit lets it be and it has been wided.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Kohli strokes it through covers for one.
26.2 overs (1 Run) No need to take a risk now so he eases it down to long on for one.
26.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! 4th in the last 7 balls for India. He makes this into a full toss by going down on one knee and stretching out. He sweeps it through square leg and the ball races away.
25.6 overs (1 Run) A single! 13 from the over, a big one! This is on a length and around off, Rohit guides it down to third man for one. 205 needed in 144.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is defended.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Uppish but well short! Drags his length back a little and also corrects his line. It is on off, Rohit plays a check-drive which lands well short of mid off.
25.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three in a row! Rohit Sharma has got into his elements! This is fuller and outside off, he just guides it through point and once again beats the sweeper with ease. 12 from the first three balls, this is probably the over which changes the momentum.
25.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Save your legs, you need not run for those shots! This is a cracker! It is a length ball outside off, Rohit cracks it through cover-point. The sweeper did not have a lot to cover but he stood no chance.
25.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another over which starts with a boundary! Poor ball! It is short and on the body, sits up to be hit. Rohit pulls it through backward square leg and it races away.