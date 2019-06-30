 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs India Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:30 June 2019 21:02 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

England vs India Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
ENG vs IND Latest Score

24.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 8 from the over. Shorter and around off, this is cut through point for one.

24.5 overs (0 Run) JAFFA! This is tossed up on off, it pitches and then turns square. Rohit does not play for the turn and gets beaten.

24.4 overs (1 Run) Another flatter one on off, Kohli guides it through covers for another single.

24.3 overs (1 Run) The slider on middle, Rohit pushes it down to long on for another run.

24.2 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on middle, Kohli whips it through mid-wicket for one.

24.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely, just lovely. How crisp was that? What sound it made off the bat. This is floated up on off, Kohli leans into it and hits it through covers for a boundary. Good start to the over. ENG vs IND: Match 38: Virat Kohli hits Adil Rashid for a 4! India 116/1 (24.1 Ov). Target: 338; RRR: 8.59

23.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Rohit defends it back to the bowler. A good over by Stokes this. A much-needed one.

23.5 overs (1 Run) Another one which is angled into the batsman, Kohli works it on the leg side for a single.

23.4 overs (0 Run) A good short one on middle, Kohli bails out of the pull at the very end. That was quick by Stokes.

23.3 overs (1 Run) This is on the stumps, Rohit works it through mid-wicket for one.

23.2 overs (2 Runs) Nicely timed! This is shorter and around off, Rohit guides it past point for two.

23.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the stumps, Kohli works it through mid-wicket for one. 100-run stand up between the two. They still have a long way to go though.

22.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.

22.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Kohli chops it to covers for one.

22.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.

22.2 overs (0 Run) What happened there? Nobody had a clue where the ball was. This is shorter and down the leg side, Rohit looks to sweep but is early in the stroke. He gets hit on the arms and it lobs over the keeper's head.

22.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Kohli whips it down to long on for one.

21.6 overs (1 Run) 100 up for India! They need another 238 in 168 balls. This is on the pads, Kohli works it through mid-wicket and takes one.

21.5 overs (1 Run) Clever batting! Got a boundary on the last ball and now works it through mid-wicket for a single.

21.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been creamed! England are leaking boundaries now. This is full and outside off, Rohit waits for the ball to come to him and the hits it through coves for a boundary. ENG vs IND: Match 38: Rohit Sharma hits Ben Stokes for a 4! India 98/1 (21.4 Ov). Target: 338; RRR: 8.47

21.3 overs (0 Run) A full toss, Rohit fails to find the gap as he hits it to mid-wicket.

21.2 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batsman, Rohit keeps it out.

21.1 overs (1 Run) Another good run! Kohli taps this towards cover and sets off. The fielder fumbles and makes the single easy.

20.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Runs coming thick and fast for India now. This is short and outside off, turning away. Rohit goes back and slaps it past cover-point for a boundary. 10 from this one and 19 from the last two. ENG vs IND: Match 38: Rohit Sharma hits Adil Rashid for a 4! India 93/1 (21.0 Ov). Target: 338; RRR: 8.45

20.5 overs (1 Run) One more single as Kohli hits this to long off.

20.4 overs (1 Run) Another tossed up ball on off, Rohit eases it down to long off for one.

20.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Rohit looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.

20.2 overs (0 Run) Lands this on off and the batter keeps it out.

20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not sure what the idea was over there. Rashid floats it up outside off, easy pickings for Rohit as there is no fielder out on the off side. He lofts it over the in-field and bags a boundary. ENG vs IND: Match 38: Rohit Sharma hits Adil Rashid for a 4! India 87/1 (20.1 Ov). Target: 338; RRR: 8.41

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Edgbaston, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham World Cup 2019 England vs India, Match 38
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
England vs India Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs India Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs England Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs England Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
World Cup 2019: No Talk Of 1992 Parallels, Says Pakistan
World Cup 2019: No Talk Of 1992 Parallels, Says Pakistan's Wahab Riaz
England vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.