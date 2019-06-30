24.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 8 from the over. Shorter and around off, this is cut through point for one.
Live Score
24.5 overs (0 Run) JAFFA! This is tossed up on off, it pitches and then turns square. Rohit does not play for the turn and gets beaten.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Another flatter one on off, Kohli guides it through covers for another single.
24.3 overs (1 Run) The slider on middle, Rohit pushes it down to long on for another run.
24.2 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on middle, Kohli whips it through mid-wicket for one.
24.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely, just lovely. How crisp was that? What sound it made off the bat. This is floated up on off, Kohli leans into it and hits it through covers for a boundary. Good start to the over.
23.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Rohit defends it back to the bowler. A good over by Stokes this. A much-needed one.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Another one which is angled into the batsman, Kohli works it on the leg side for a single.
23.4 overs (0 Run) A good short one on middle, Kohli bails out of the pull at the very end. That was quick by Stokes.
23.3 overs (1 Run) This is on the stumps, Rohit works it through mid-wicket for one.
23.2 overs (2 Runs) Nicely timed! This is shorter and around off, Rohit guides it past point for two.
23.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the stumps, Kohli works it through mid-wicket for one. 100-run stand up between the two. They still have a long way to go though.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Kohli chops it to covers for one.
22.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
22.2 overs (0 Run) What happened there? Nobody had a clue where the ball was. This is shorter and down the leg side, Rohit looks to sweep but is early in the stroke. He gets hit on the arms and it lobs over the keeper's head.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Kohli whips it down to long on for one.
21.6 overs (1 Run) 100 up for India! They need another 238 in 168 balls. This is on the pads, Kohli works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Clever batting! Got a boundary on the last ball and now works it through mid-wicket for a single.
21.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been creamed! England are leaking boundaries now. This is full and outside off, Rohit waits for the ball to come to him and the hits it through coves for a boundary.
21.3 overs (0 Run) A full toss, Rohit fails to find the gap as he hits it to mid-wicket.
21.2 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batsman, Rohit keeps it out.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Another good run! Kohli taps this towards cover and sets off. The fielder fumbles and makes the single easy.
20.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Runs coming thick and fast for India now. This is short and outside off, turning away. Rohit goes back and slaps it past cover-point for a boundary. 10 from this one and 19 from the last two.
20.5 overs (1 Run) One more single as Kohli hits this to long off.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Another tossed up ball on off, Rohit eases it down to long off for one.
20.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Rohit looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Lands this on off and the batter keeps it out.
20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not sure what the idea was over there. Rashid floats it up outside off, easy pickings for Rohit as there is no fielder out on the off side. He lofts it over the in-field and bags a boundary.