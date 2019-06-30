14.6 overs (0 Run) Right on the helmet! Rohit comes down the track and Plunkett bangs it short. He looks to pull but misses to get hit on the helmet. Another dot to end. Rohit just can't get going here.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Another play and a miss! This is just frustrating Rohit. Short and outside off, Rohit cuts but misses.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Rohit shuffles right across, Plunkett sticks to bowling outside off. Rohit tries to pull but misses.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Quick run! Fuller and on off, Kohli hits it towards mid off and takes one quickly. Archer did have a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli pushes it to covers.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Rohit throws his bat at it, it goes off the outside edge and down to third man for one.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but a good over for India. Good length and on off, this is kept out.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has gone to the fence lkike a tracer bullet! Shot of the day for me. This is slightly fuller and outside off, Kohli times it through covers, it is right off the middle. Boundary. Fifty up for India.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On the off pole this time, Kohli guides it to point. The run rate needed is now 8.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads again, Kohli looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Another brace! Short and on middle, Kohli pulls it through mid-wicket. JB runs to his left and saves two for his side.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! This is on the pads, Kohli works it late through backward square leg and takes two.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Kohli pushes it through covers for one. Another good over by Plunkett.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Extremely full on off, Kohli hits it back to the bowler.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side again, Rohit pushes it through covers and takes one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Goes slightly fuller this time and outside off, Kohli reaches out for it, it goes off the outer half towards third man for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Almost an action reply of the last ball! It is outside off again, Kohli looks to guide it down to third man but is beaten by the extra bounce.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Just outside off, Kohli looks to guide it down to third man but is beaten.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over and a good way to end it for India. 9 from it and a much-needed good one for India. This is short and on the body, Rohit swivels and pulls it behind square on the leg side and it races away.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Just short! It is the slower one and outside off, Rohit looks to cut but gets an outside edge which falls short of Buttler.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is guided to point.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not off the middle but Rohit won't care! India will hope this gets him going. Slightly short and on middle, Rohit clears his front leg and drags it over wide mid on for a boundary.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out.
11.1 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Mark wood comes on to bowl. He will extract some extra bounce with his pace.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Rohit looks to flash it but misses. 3 off Plunkett's first.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Full outside off, Rohit goes for the big drive but misses.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli pushes it towards cover and gets one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Beautiful shot but just for a single. Full on off, Rohit plays a good looking cover drive but there is a man in the deep so just one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery close to off pole, Rohit defends it towards point.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a good length ball on off, Kohli stands tall and punches it to sweeper cover for a single.