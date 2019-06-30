19.6 overs (2 Runs) 54th ODI fifty for Kohli, 5th fifty in this World Cup! He holds the key for his side. There is still a long way to go. This is fuller and on off, Kohli leans into the stroke and pushes it through covers for two.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely use of the wrists! Slightly fuller and on middle, Kohli whips it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence. They need to hit boundaries at consistent basis.
19.4 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! Rohit looks to break free. He makes room, Stokes lands it on a length and around middle. Rohit looks to go over covers but ends up slicing it over point for a run.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Another full delivery on middle, Rohit finds mid off.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! Fuller and on middle, Kohli strokes it towards mid on. Wood runs to his left, dives and saves three for his side.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Good run! It is on a length and on off, Rohit drops it towards cover and takes one.
Ben Stokes come on to bowl. He was superb with the bat earlier today. Can he deliver with the ball?
18.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Rohit pushes it down to long on. A good start by Rashid too.
18.5 overs (1 Run) On the middle stump, Kohli eases it down to long on for one.
18.4 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, this is kept out.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up outside off, Kohli mistimes it to covers.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on off, Rohit hits it down to long off for one.
18.1 overs (0 Run) This is flaoted up on off, Rohit pushes it to covers.
DRINKS! The Chase for India didn't start as it was expected. Once again the Indian Openers failed to give a brisk and solid start to the run chase. KL Rahul failed to negotiate the bounce and gave a simple return catch to Chris Woakes. Rohit Sharma has failed to time his shots and Virat Kohli is as usual doing his job. For the English team Chris Woakes was the stand out bowler for them as he bowled three consecutive maidens first up. England will look to take a few more wickets and on the other hand India would want this pair to hang in there. Adil Rashid comes to bowl for after the break. The Equation for India is 267 off 192 balls.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Easy two! Back of a length on off, Kohli guies it through backward point and takes two.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Misread the length there! This is shorter, fractionally short that is and outside off. Kohli looks to pull but misses.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one around off, Rohit guides it down to third man for one.
17.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN FOR PACE! Shorter and outside off, Rohit looks to cut but is late on the shot.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Excellent fielding! Slightly shorter and around off, Kohli hits it firmly towards point where the fielder dives to his right and makes a half-stop. Can't stop the run.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Goes short and this skids through. Kohli pulls it to mid-wicket.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but a good over for India. Back of a length and on off, Rohit guides it to point.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Trademark pull shot! This is short and on middle, it sits up to be hit, Rohit goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again and outside off, Kohli mistimes it towards mid off for one. Kohli is disappointed with himself for not putting that away. It was there to be hit.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli keeps it out.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracked! Magnificent shot! slightly short and outside off, Kohli goes back and punches it past cover and it races away.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Rohit guides it past point for one. Also, the 50-run stand is up, they have not gone at the pace they would have wanted but the two can catch up, they need to keep batting.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Length and on off, Kohli keeps it out. Just the 4 from the over. India need a move on here, they need 281 from 204 balls.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Confusion! Kohli works it towards mid-wicket, the fielder there makes a half-stop. Kohli wants a run but is sent back. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but Kohli is in. He also missed his shy.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Rohit waits for it and then guides it down to third man for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Another slower one on middle, Kohli works it through mid-wicket for one.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one and on off, Kohli defends it on the off side.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Shorter and on middle, Kohli drags his pull through backward square leg and the batters take two.