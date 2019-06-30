39.6 overs (0 Run) This is bowled outside off, Dhoni lets it be. A dot to end a successful over for England. We are into the last 10 overs now, India need 104. Dhoni, Pandya and Jadhav, this can surely be chased down. Game evenly poised or slightly towards England.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Good running! Slower one on off, Pandya hits it towards mid off for one.
39.4 overs (2 Runs) Another couple! Short and on middle, Pandya plays it through backward square leg for a brace.
39.3 overs (2 Runs) Yes, he has! What fielding that is! That seemed a certain boundary. This is short and on middle, HP pulls it firmly through mid-wicket. Bairstow in the deep, covers ground quickly to his left, dives and manages to push it back in. Stokes who runs in from the right, does the mopping up job. The umpire goes upstairs to check and replays show that it is fine. Two taken.
Has Bairstow stopped that? It will be a tremendous effort if he has done so.
39.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The slower short ball but this is too short, goes above the batsman's head and it has been wided.
39.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple! This is short and on the body, Pandya hits it fine on the leg side. The fine leg too is very fine so he gets across and keeps it down to two.
MS Dhoni walks out to bat. All hopes on him now.
39.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! What a catch that is! Wow! How many good catches have we seen today? Woakes is the man this time. Once again the change of bowling works immediately. This is shorter and on the pads, Pant flicks it uppishly. The ball seems to be tailing away from the backward square leg fielder. He runs to his left, times his dive and takes it. Once again, just as a partnership started to get going, it has been cut short. Pant walks back after getting off to a start. 112 needed in 65.
Liam Plunkett comes back on!
38.6 overs (2 Runs) A lovely shot to end the over! 16 from it. This is full and on middle, Pandya hits it straight down the ground. Long on runs to left, slides and keeps it down to two. A huge over this, 112 needed from 66.
Woakes has some issue with his shoe. He has taken it off. The problem seems to have been solved and he is fine to continue!
38.5 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant fielding! Good batting too! Pandya shuffles right across and works this through mid-wicket. Stokes runs to his right, dives and saves two for his side. 14 from the over and a ball to go.
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that three in a row! This guy can really hit the ball well. This though was right in the slot. Full and on off, it is the slower one. Pandya shuffles across and whips it through wide long on for a boundary.
38.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! This is powerful! Another slower one and it is outside off, Pandya hammers it past cover and it races away.
38.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Woakes gets too straight and pays the price. This is right on middle, Pandya goes right back, uses the depth of the crease and hits it past mid on for a boundary. A four early in the over, need to make it count.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Pandya slaps it hard but straight to covers.
37.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome, welcome boundary for India. Not sure why Wood goes for the slower one. It is full and on middle, Pant lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 128 needed in 72.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on the pads, Pant looks to help it on its way but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
37.4 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the batter, Pandya pushes it to mid on and takes one.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Howzzat? The umpire shakes his head! This is on a length and on middle, it skids through. Pandya fails to put bat on ball and gets hit high on the pads.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Once again a swing and a miss! Length and just outside off, Pant looks to drag it on the leg side but does not connect.
36.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple! The line is outside off again, Pandya pushes it through covers for one. An excellent over by Woakes, just the 6 runs and the huge wicket. 134 needed in 78.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one and just outside off, Pandya flat-bats it to mid off.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Pandya pushes it back to the bowler.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Too ambitious! Pant looks to reverse sweep. It hits the glove and lobs towards cover for one.
36.2 overs (3 Runs) Slapped! Some shot to get off the mark! Shorter and around off, Pandya hits it hard through covers. Bairstow runs to his right, pushes it back in with a dive. The ball however, rolls back towards the ropes, Jonny though shows good awareness and he manages to push it back in. Three taken. 200 up for England!
Hardik Pandya walks out to bat.
36.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Woakes strikes on his first ball of his new spell! Rohit departs shortly after getting to his ton. He walks back disappointed, India's hopes of chasing this down has been dented big time here. They needed Rohit to bat longer. Woakes bowls this outside off, Rohit swings across the line but the ball kisses the outside edge and Buttler takes a good catch stretching both his hands to the right. A brilliant innings from Rohit comes to an end. 140 needed in 83 balls.
Chris Woakes comes back on! He was really good in his first spell and England would want him to replicate the same.
35.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He did not intend to hit that there but a boundary! India won't care how they come as long as they come. This is short and around off, Pant looks to pull but is late in the shot. It somehow hits the middle and goes over mid off for a boundary. 10 from the over despite the first two balls begin dots. Also, the 50-run stand is up. One would believe they will be going for it now.
35.5 overs (1 Run) A slower full toss, Rohit fails to time it well, it goes towards deep square leg for one.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Goes short again, Pant plays the pull again, this is a lot squarer and hence only a single to deep square leg.
35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That should release the pressure! That has been powered! Short and on middle, Pant goes back and powers the pull through backward square leg for a boundary.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Another swing and a miss! Fuller and outside off, Pant looks to go big but misses.
35.1 overs (0 Run) The bat slips out of Pant's hand! He had really swung hard there. This is outside off, Pant throws the kitchen sink at it but only connects with thin air. He loses his bat in the process which goes towards Buttler.