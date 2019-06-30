 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs England Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:30 June 2019 21:50 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

IND vs ENG Latest Score

34.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and on the body, Pant pulls it through square leg for one. Only 5 from this over. Run rate needed by India in the last 15 overs - 10.

34.5 overs (1 Run) This is outside off, Rohit slashes at it but the ball goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.

34.4 overs (2 Runs) 100 for Rohit Sharma. This is what happens when you drop quality players. His third in this World Cup and 25th in ODIs. He needs to be there till the end though. Holds the hope for his side. He gets there by guiding it past point and takes two. ENG vs IND: Match 38: It's a 100! Rohit Sharma hits a ton (106b, 15x4, 0x6). भारत 186/2 (34.4 Ovs). Target: 338; RRR: 9.91

34.3 overs (0 Run) Rohit makes room and Plunkett follows him, Sharma works it to mid-wicket.

34.2 overs (1 Run) Plunkett continues bowling it on a length around off, Pant goes down on his knee and then pulls it through square leg for one.

34.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Pant keeps it out.

DRINKS! England are Favorites but India is still in the hunt. With 155 runs needed in 96 balls, England need wickets very quickly or India will chase it down. Rohit Sharma is just 2 short off his Ton and Rishabh Pant and he has Rishabh Pant for company. AN interesting 16 overs com9iing ahead.

33.6 overs (1 Run) Nicely played! Outside off, Pant plays this very late, gets it very fine on the off side. Third man is also very fine so just a single. Just the 6 runs from this over.

33.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Rohit works it through mid-wicket and takes one. He moves onto 98.

33.4 overs (1 Run) Almost loses his balance while playing the shot. This is shorter and on the body, Pant whips it off balance down to fine leg for one.

33.3 overs (1 Run) Slower and shorter! Rohit pulls it through square leg for one.

33.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Pant guides it down to third man for a single.

33.1 overs (1 Run) Good short ball! That skids through and hurries the batsman. Rohit looks to pull but the ball hits the higher portion of the bat and rolls on the leg side for one.

32.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Rohit pulls it and keeps the strike.

32.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Pant punches it wide of cover and gets a single.

32.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crispy! Fuller on off, Pant gets on his front foot and drives it beautifully through covers. Chris Woakes runs to his left from sweeper cover, he puts in a dive but in vain. ENG vs IND: Match 38: Rishabh Pant hits Liam Plunkett for a 4! India 175/2 (32.4 Ov). Target: 338; RRR: 9.40

32.3 overs (2 Runs) Bouncer! Pant pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple.

32.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, RS flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.

32.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe. Plunkett hits the deck hard. It is on back of a length, Rohit looks to pull but does not time it. Luckily it falls short and wide of deep mid-wicket and he gets a couple.

31.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 11 from the over! Short and on middle, Rohit pulls it through square leg for one.

31.5 overs (1 Run) This time gets bat to ball, works it through square leg and takes an easy single.

31.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten for pace! This is on the pads, Pant is late in bringing his bat down and gets hit on the pads.

31.3 overs (1 Run) A single now! Full and on middle, Rohit pushes it past the bowler for one. He moves into the 90s.

31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Consecutive boundaries! Full and on middle, Rohit lofts it over mid on and bags a boundary. 8 from the first two balls. This could well be a big over here. ENG vs IND: Match 38: Rohit Sharma hits Mark Wood for a 4! India 163/2 (31.2 Ov). Target: 338; RRR: 9.38

31.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome back into the attack, Wood! Lovely shot. There is width on offer outside off, Sharma guides it past point and the ball races to the fence. ENG vs IND: Match 38: Rohit Sharma hits Mark Wood for a 4! India 159/2 (31.1 Ov). Target: 338; RRR: 9.50

Mark Wood is back!

30.6 overs (0 Run) Good length again and this is worked towards mid-wicket. Just the three runs from the over.

30.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Pant looks to pull but misses. Wided.

30.5 overs (0 Run) Poor shot! shorter and outside off, Pant looks to hop and pull but misses.

30.4 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.

30.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.

30.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Rohit guides it to point.

30.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Rishabh works it through square leg for one.

Match Reports

Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Edgbaston, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham World Cup 2019 England vs India, Match 38
