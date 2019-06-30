44.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! A brilliant over! Short and outside off, Jadhav looks to pull but misses. 7 runs and a wicket from this over. 71 in the last 5. Only a Dhoni show can save them from here.
Live Score
Kedar Jadhav comes out to bat next.
44.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Pandya holes out! Plunkett gets another important wicket. Something had to happen, the pressure of the increasing run rate was getting to Pandya and Dhoni. Pandya takes the risk of clearing the ropes. He tries to hit this slower length ball over long on. He only manages height on it. Vince at that position settles under it and takes an easy catch.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Extremely slow and short outside off, Dhoni pushes it to covers and takes one.
44.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pressure on the bowler, this is down the leg side. Dhoni lets it be. Wided. 6 from the three balls bowled.
44.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been hit with brute force! Poor ball. A length delivery and on middle, Dhoni powers it through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence. Need a couple more in this over.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Just the single again! Fuller and on middle, Pandya lofts it over mid off for one.
44.1 overs (0 Run) A dot! Pandya looking to go too hard at the balls. Full and on off, Pandya mistimes it to the bowler.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is pushed through mid off for one. Top class over by Archer, just the 5 from it. 78 needed in the last 6. Run rate needed 13 now.
Liam Plunkett comes on now!
43.5 overs (0 Run) Pandya misses out! Short and down the leg side, Pandya looks to pull it fine but fails to beat short fine leg.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Dhoni guides it towards short third man for one. This is a top class over till now.
43.3 overs (2 Runs) On the fuller side outside off, Dhoni strokes it wide of long off and takes two.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Pandya looks to guide it past backward point but fails to get past him. Only a run.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on off, Pandya pushes it back to the bowler who fumbles but no runs taken.
Jofra Archer comes onto bowl in his final spell.
42.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Smart delivery! Short and outside off, it is the slower one. Dhoni is foxed by the lack of pace. He looks to cut but misses. Good over by Woakes in the context of the game. 83 needed in 42 balls.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower one and Pandya once again thrashes it to long off for one.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Goes full, Dhoni this time eases it down to long on for one.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Goes short and outside off, Dhoni looks to pull but is a touch early in the shot. It goes off the toe-end to the bowler.
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One bounce over the ropes! 250 up! Clever batting. Picks his spot, sees mid off is up and just lofts this length ball over mid off and it crosses the ropes on the bounce. A boundary early in the over, pressure on the bowler.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Pandya smashes it down to long off for one.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Another single! Once agin the length is key, it is flatter and just behind a driving length. Pandya pushes it down to long on and takes one. Excellent over by Rashid.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Singles won't hurt India at the moment. This is flatter and on middle, Dhoni hits it down to long on for one.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Lovely bowling! Rashid lands it around middle. not bowling the length which Pandya can get under. He pushes it down to long on for one.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single! This is on the pads, Dhoni works it towards short fine leg for one.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Rashid gets away with one there! Short and down the leg side, Dhoni pulls but straight to short fine leg.
41.1 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, Pandya hits it towards long on. He calls for two but has to settle with one.
Adil Rashid comes back on!
40.6 overs (1 Run) Woakes is bowling to his field! He keeps it outside off, Pandya hits it through covers who is in the deep so only a run. 9 from the over. 95 in 54.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide! Much-needed boundary! A full toss outside off, Pandya carves it uppishly but just past the diving Rashid at backward point. Less than 100 needed now.
40.4 overs (2 Runs) Two runs! This is outside off, Pandya slaps it through covers and takes two.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Dhoni does the smart thing, he strokes it through covers and gives the strike to Dhoni.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Pandya hits it hard to long off for one.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one and outside off, Pandya looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.