West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Watch: Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav Turn Hotel Corridor Into Practice Pitch Ahead Of 2nd ODI

Updated: 11 August 2019 12:45 IST

While Rishabh Pant has received a lot of praise for his batting skills, his wicket-keeping skills is still a work in progress.

Rishabh Pant is India's top-choice wicket-keeper across all formats in MS Dhoni's absence. © AFP

Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav, two of the youngest players in the current Indian squad touring the West Indies, have impressed everyone with their skills at the international level and are considered to be India's X factor. While Pant has received a lot of praise for his batting skills, his wicket-keeping skills is still a work in progress and he is leaving no stone unturned to polish the relatively weaker aspect of his game -- inside the ground and also in the team hotel. Pant posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen sharpening his wicket-keeping skills with the help of Kuldeep Yadav in the corridor of the team hotel ahead of the second One-Day International (ODI).

"Where ? When ? What ? Who ? .... No sorry ... I only know the "WHY" :)  #passion #cricketforlife," he captioned the video.

Kuldeep Yadav, who is one of the toughest bowlers to keep against, is seen spinning the ball sharply with Pant managing to collect it without much fuss.

In the absence of MS Dhoni, who has taken a two-month sabbatical from cricket to serve his Army battalion, Pant is India's top-choice wicket-keeper across all formats.

The dedication shown by the duo not only inspired many fans to leave loving comments but also their teammate Yuzvendra Chahal to write: "What a dedication".

Indian fans would hope the hard work put in by the duo pays off on the field when India take on the West Indies in the second ODI at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Sunday.

In the first ODI, only 13 overs were possible as rain in Guyana led to a no result.

After a rain-affected first ODI between India and the West Indies, the two teams will be hoping that the rain stays away from the second ODI.

Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI
