The T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan is one of the most-anticipated ones for the cricket fans in the ongoing competition. The two teams have not played a bilateral series in nearly a decade due to political tensions and the only time they face each other is during international competitions. As a result, their matches are a huge occasion for cricket fans and they were looking forward to the encounter since the T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures were announced. However, according to weather forecast, rain is all set to play spoilsport with more than 50 per cent chances of rain during the game and 100 per cent cloud cover. The toss was also delayed as heavy rain resulted in total ground cover at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

India won their first match against Ireland by eight wickets with a gritty half-century from Rohit Sharma but Pakistan slumped to a shocking loss against United States. The Babar Azam-led side suffered a mini-collapse while batting and a lackluster bowling show meant they were beaten in Super Over.

If the match is washed out, India and Pakistan will receive one point each. That means Pakistan will have 1 point from 2 matches and they will have to win their remaining matches against Canada and Ireland to book their spot in the Super 8 provided United States lose both of their remaining matches.

On the other hand, India will have 3 points from 2 matches and they can book their spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 if they win either of their matches against United States and Canada.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Abbas Afridi