Delhi Capitals (DC) occupy the bottom spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 points after failing to register a win in their first four games of the season so far. Nothing is going right for the David Warner-led side and the team's think-tank is struggling to stem the rot that has set in. On Saturday, DC need to fire as a unit if they have to effect a turnaround as they gear up to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, DC head coach Ricky Ponting faces selection dilemma, with Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh back in contention and West Indies batter Rovman Powell yet to hit the ground running.

On a lighter note, Ponting, the legendary Australia captain, was seen doing throw downs to his son, Fletcher Williams Ponting.

In the video, which was shared by DC, Ponting jokingly asked his son whether he is available for selection or not.

Reacting to Ponting's interaction with his son, DC captain Rishabh Pant, who is out of the entire season due to injuries suffered in a road accident last year, came up with a witty response.

"Hahahaha too young for selection Rick. Maybe one day he might come and play for Delhi," Pant wrote.

In Pant's absence, David Warner has led the team, while Axar Patel was appointed as vice-captain.

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Yash Dhull.