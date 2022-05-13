In Rajasthan Royals' defeat against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, Sanju Samson came in to bat at No.5, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal promoted above their skipper. While both Ashwin (50) and Padikkal (48) made hefty contributions, Samson was out for just 6 off four deliveries as he tried to clear the ropes but found the fielder in the deep off Anrich Nortje's bowling. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was not best pleased by the Royals' tactics and blamed Samson's batting position for his failure to play an impactful innings.

"He can be (dangerous), but he didn't help himself by coming to bat down the order. If your number is no.4, you come into bat at No.4 or No. 3. Take the responsibility," Gavaskar said on commentary after Samson's dismissal.

"Such a big match, such a crucial match. Now look what happened," he said.

"Suddenly he finds that because they haven't quite got the start they wanted, he's got to start playing the shots from the word go. And in that attempt, he perished," the legendary batter explained.

Ashwin, promoted to No.3, hit his maiden T20 half-century in his 38-ball knock, while Padikkal hit a quickfire 48 off 30 deliveries to help the Royals post 160/6 after being put in to bat.

In reply, DC lost opener Srikar Bharat in the first over of their chase. But after that, it became the Australian show, as Mitchell Marsh and David Warner put on a match-winning 143-run partnership to take the game away from the Royals.

Marsh blitzed 89 off just 62 deliveries, while Warner remained unbeaten on 52 off 41 deliveries as DC chased down the 161-run target with 11 deliveries to spare.