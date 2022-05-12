Since his retirement from cricket, Wasim Jaffer has astonished his followers with his ability to turn any situation into a meme, or at least find the perfect meme for any situation. On Wednesday, Ravichandran Ashwin - often used up the order this season by Rajasthan Royals - scored his maiden T20 half-century in the IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals. Ashwin hit four boundaries and two sixes in his 38-ball 50 as his half-century helped the Royals reach a total of 160/6 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat. Unfortunately for him, it wasn't enough to prevent DC from registering an 8-wicket win.

"Albeit unconventional but RR making full use of Ashwin," Jaffer tweeted, along with a hilarious image.

Albeit unconventional but RR making full use of Ashwin #RRvDC #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/6RZiAxbeIA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 11, 2022

Speaking about his new role, Ashwin said: "Starting from the season it was communicated to me properly that I will be used as a batter up the order. We had a few practice games where I opened also."

Ashwin was eventually dismissed by Mitchell Marsh after reaching his half-century.

Devdutt Padikkal also contributed with the bat, scoring a 30-ball 48 before being dismissed by Anrich Nortje.

Marsh, Nortje and Chetan Sakariya picked two wickets each for Delhi.

Then, Marsh hit a brilliant 62-ball 89 in a match-winning 143-run partnership with David Warner to help Delhi Capitals chase down the target with eight wickets and 11 deliveries to spare.

Marsh smacked five boundaries and seven sixes in his swashbuckling innings that took the game away from Rajasthan, who had got an early breakthrough in the form of Srikar Bharat, who fell for a two-ball duck to Trent Boult in the first over of Delhi's chase.

Warner also hit a half-century, finishing unbeaten on 52 off 41 deliveries.

With the win, DC stayed fifth, keeping their play-off hopes alive. They have 12 points from as many matches.

The Royals, meanwhile, are still third on the IPL 2022 points table, with 14 points from 12 matches.