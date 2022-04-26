Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 39 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Currently third in the IPL 2022 points table, RR have registered 10 points from seven games, including five wins and two defeats. Meanwhile, RCB are fifth in the league standings with 10 points from eight fixtures (five wins and three losses) and also a lower net run-rate. In their most recent outing, Rajasthan defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 34, winning by 15 runs. Jos Buttler smacked a century, registering 116 runs off 65 balls as RR posted 222 for two in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna bagged a three-wicket haul to restrict Delhi to 207 for eight in 20 overs.

Here's how Rajasthan Royals could line-up for their fixture vs RCB:

Jos Buttler: The Englishman smacked his third ton of the ongoing season in RR's previous fixture. It was also his 4th IPL century and Buttler will be aiming to build on his form and increase his lead in the Purple Cap race.

Devdutt Padikkal: The former RCB man stitched together a strong opening partnership with Buttler against Delhi, with a knock of 54 runs off 35 balls. He will be expected to repeat a similar performance and give his side a strong start.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson played a quickfire knock of 46 runs off 19 balls during RR's win vs DC and helped his side put in a strong target of 223 runs. The RR captain will be aiming to build on that.

Shimron Hetmyer: The West Indies cricketer didn't have much to do in the win vs DC but has already shown his skills as a finisher this season.

Riyan Parag: Parag hasn't yet justified his selection for RR in the ongoing season. He will be hoping to perform his role as finisher and help his side get more crucial points.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The veteran spinner has been in good form for Rajasthan this year and picked two wickets off his four overs against DC. Since his arrival, he has become a crucial cog in the team's plans.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult was once again expensive as he conceded 47 runs and failed to take a single wicket against DC. Despite this, he is expected to keep his place in the playing XI.

Obed McCoy: Although, Obed McCoy was not at his best against Delhi, he has been impressive for RR in their previous matches. Against DC, he took one wicket but conceded 52 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The spinner has been in fine form this year and leads the Purple Cap race with 18 wickets in seven matches.