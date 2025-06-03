RCB vs PBKS LIVE Updates, IPL 2025 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a highly-anticipated IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad. Both RCB and PBKS are aiming to win their first-ever IPL title. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, have lost three IPL finals previously, while Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS are in the summit clash for the first time since 2014. The closing ceremony is underway ahead of the toss, with singer Shankar Mahadevan paying tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. There is a worry of rain in the forecast for the final. (Live Scorecard)
RCB vs PBKS LIVE: Closing ceremony ends
The closing ceremony is done! We are just gearing up for the toss now. Just to remind you what is at stake, two teams who have never won the IPL trophy are gunning for glory. Rajat Patidar leading RCB, Shreyas Iyer the captain of PBKS.
IPL 2025 Final LIVE: 15 minutes to toss
We are just 15 minutes away from toss time in Ahmedabad. There are clear skies all over the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with a glimpse of the setting sun as well. Soon, we will see Rajat Patidar and Shreyas Iyer walk out for the most important toss of IPL 2025!
RCB vs PBKS LIVE: PBKS predicted XI
Here's Punjab Kings' probable XII vs RCB: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Question marks exist over Chahal's fitness, meaning Harpreet Brar is also in contention.
RCB vs PBKS LIVE: RCB predicted XI
Here's Royal Challengers Bengaluru's probable XII vs PBKS: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma.
Tim David may replace Livingstone if fit.
RCB vs PBKS LIVE: Shankar Mahadevan in the house!
Popular music composer Shankar Mahadevan is here to mesmerise the crowd. He is currently leading a chorus as we celebrate the success of 'Operation Sindoor'.
SHANKAR MAHADEVAN & TEAM PAYS TRIBUTE TO INDIAN ARMED FORCES.pic.twitter.com/8PQLpuYZEc— Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) June 3, 2025
RCB vs PBKS LIVE: Weather update
With the closing ceremony underway, no prizes for guessing that the skies are clear in Ahmedabad. We are 40 minutes away from toss time, which is set to go on as per schedule, at 7 PM IST.
IPL 2025 Final LIVE: Closing ceremony starts!
The closing ceremony for IPL 2025 is starting! Shankar Mahadevan and B Praak are the big attraction today in Ahmedabad. As reported by us earlier, the ceremony is live and underway at 6:15 PM. We are set to have a show of song and dance now!
We will first have a dance in tribute of Operation Sindoor and the soldiers who protect the nation every day.
RCB vs PBKS LIVE: Weather update!
Good news! The rain seems to have stopped at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. NDTV has learnt that a pitch report is taking place now. If conditions stay like this, toss will go ahead as scheduled. Let's hope the rain gods stay away!
RCB vs PBKS LIVE: Shreyas to join Dhoni, Rohit?
If Shreyas Iyer wins the title today with Punjab Kings, he will become only the third captain in history to win back-to-back IPL titles. MS Dhoni did it with CSK in 2010 and 2011. Rohit Sharma did it with MI in 2019 and 2020. Iyer, however, could become the first captain to do it with two different teams.
Iyer took KKR to the title last year. Can he do the same with PBKS?
RCB vs PBKS LIVE: 1 hour till toss time
Despite the fear of rain, officially we are just 1 hour away from toss time at the IPL 2025 final. The two teams have met 3 times this season, with PBKS winning once and RCB winning twice. It will be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain decides, given the conditions at play.
IPL Final LIVE: RCB vs PBKS H2H
RCB and PBKS have faced each other 36 times in IPL history, and guess what? It is exactly even. 18 wins for RCB, 18 wins for PBKS. Today's final will decide who gets the edge in the head-to-head, and what a prize for it as well!
RCB vs PBKS LIVE: The Punjab Kings renaissance under Shreyas Iyer
Punjab Kings shelled out a whopping Rs 26.75 crore at the mega auction, as Ricky Ponting went all-in to get Shreyas Iyer as his captain. And just like the duo did with Delhi Capitals in 2020, they've now turned PBKS' fortunes upside down and made their way to the final.
Topped the table, beat MI in Qualifier 2, and now a chance to avenge RCB in the final.
IPL Final LIVE: The rain is back!
Oh dear. It is raining again in Ahmedabad. The rain has been on-and-off all afternoon, but with less than 2 hours to go till the start of the match, this is not good news for the fans. In fact, NDTV has learnt that the closing ceremony has been DELAYED due to the late burst of rain.
RCB vs PBKS LIVE: The 18-year wait for Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli joined RCB in the very first year of the IPL, 2008. 18 years later, Kohli is 36, but the IPL title has still eluded him. 2025 has been another stellar year with the bat for Kohli, with him scoring over 600 runs. But will he finally get his hands on the golden IPL trophy?
Will No. 18 win IPL in its 18th season? It would be a fairytale script if it happens.
IPL 2025 Final LIVE: The big wait
Both sides have waited 18 years for the IPL title. RCB have reached three finals, won zero. Their last shot at the title came back in 2016, when they agonisingly lost the final at home. PBKS last reached the final in 2014, but lost narrowly too! Today will be the day one of the teams finally fulfil their dream.
RCB vs PBKS LIVE: How is the weather?
The big concern in the minds of fans will be the weather at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Qualifier 2, held at the same stadium just two days ago, was delayed by over 2 hours due to rain. Rain is also on the forecast today.
IPL 2025 Final LIVE: RCB vs PBKS
In what is the first year after a mega auction, RCB and PBKS have emerged as the two strongest teams in the tournament. They finished in the top two, and have made their way to final after the knockouts. One of these storied sides will win the IPL title for the first time ever.
RCB vs PBKS LIVE: IPL 2025 FINAL!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports, for one final time in IPL 2025. The big day is finally here, as two teams fight out for the big crown. And it is set to be a special day for the winning side, as they'll clinch their first-ever IPL trophy. It's Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Punjab Kings!