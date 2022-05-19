Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 67 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. This will be RCB's last game of the competition and they will look to end the league stage with a win under their belt. In order to achieve a balance in their batting department, skipper Faf du Plessis could be tempted to bring in the services of Anuj Rawat in place of struggling Mahipal Lomror in their playing XI.

Here's how RCB can line-up for their GT clash on Thursday:

Virat Kohli: Kohli has given us a few glimpses of brilliance despite being in search of consistency with the bat this season. He will aim to end the league stage with a personal high of a good score.

Faf du Plessis: Skipper Faf has given quite a good start to his team but has gone off power in the recent few games. He will want to regain some of his lost touch vs GT.

Rajat Patidar: Rajat's temperament has been lauded as he continues to bat strongly despite the game being in tense situations.

Glenn Maxwell: Maxwell has gotten out in the 20s and 30s to rash shots. During his cameos, he has looked in fine touch showcasing an array of strokes like the switch hit and the reverse-sweep.

Dinesh Karthik: Karthik remains a key asset to the current RCB combination and acts as a finisher.

Anuj Rawat: Anuj can be pulled down the order where he could be required to up the run-rate in the death overs vs GT.

Shahbaz Ahmed: The all-round performances of Shahbaz have been decent so far but it will be tested to the limit vs a strong GT line-up.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Hasaranga continues to provide the wicket-taking balls in the middle-overs for RCB. His greatest challenge will be to stop the GT batting juggernaut.

Harshal Patel: Harshal bowled superbly vs PBKS to end with a four-wicket haul. However, his side still went on to lose the game by 54 runs

Mohammed Siraj: Siraj has been off color for quite some time now and Faf would want his premier strike bowler to get out of a lean patch as soon as possible.

Josh Hazlewood: Hazlewood picking up crucial wickets at the start of the innings has been one of the main reasons why RCB have been able to restrict oppositions to low scores.

