KL Rahul was in brilliant form as he hit his second century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season during Lucknow Super Giants' match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. It was also his second century against the same opposition this season, with his 103 in their earlier fixture powering his team to a crucial win. On Sunday, he remained unbeaten on 103 off 62 deliveries to help LSG post 168/6 after being put in to bat.

Twitter erupted in praise of the LSG skipper, who continued to show why he's considered as one of the best batters in the league.

"A Masterclass in Construction, Execution and Awareness. Your Eyesight watching can only get better. Pure Azz...without batting an eyelid. Win, Lose the bar is up," former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted.

Wasim Jaffer, meanwhile, tweeted a hilarious video to show how much easier Rahul found it to bat against MI as compared to his teammates.

Promoted

"CLASS KL RAHUL. what a 100," tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

Here's how social media reacted to KL Rahul's stunning innings:

A Masterclass in Construction, Execution and Awareness. Your Eyesight watching can only get better. Pure Azz...without batting an eyelid. Win, Lose the bar is up @klrahul11 @LucknowIPL #LSGvsMI @IPL #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/ZVunk2fXp6 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 24, 2022

Batting is an art, Kl Rahul is an artist — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 24, 2022

Rahul hit 12 boundaries and four sixes in a brilliant batting display as he kept his team in the game despite little support from the other side. For context, Manish Pandey's run-a-ball 22 was the next best contribution from the LSG batters.