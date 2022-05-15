LSG skipper KL Rahul could be tempted to bring in the experience of right-hand batter Manish Pandey in place of youngster Ayush Badoni to bolster the batting line-up when they take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. LSG are placed second in the points table currently while RR have seven wins from 12 games and occupy the 3rd place for now. LSG would like to improve after their last match's performance where they were thrashed by 62 runs vs GT.

Here's how LSG could field their final XI vs RR:

Quinton de Kock: The left-hand batter has produced some special knocks this season but has also shockingly disappointed on occasions after good starts. He is averaging almost 30 and has an impressive strike-rate of over 137 this season.

KL Rahul: The skipper has been in sublime touch with two tons so far and is averaging over 45 in IPL 2022.

Deepak Hooda: The hard-hitting batter has proven his worth this season and would like to continue delivering. Hooda has been instrumental in increasing the run-rate and providing stability.

Krunal Pandya: The all-rounder has had an inconsistent season so far. However, he has contributed immensely through his batting, bowling and even fielding to take LSG over the finishing line on several occasions.

Manish Pandey: The experience of Manish could add to the batting depth of LSG. Pandey could take over the finisher's role and hit some big shots at the end of the innings.

Marcus Stoinis: He has hit the ball at a strike-rate of 150 but is only averaging around 20 with the bat. Rahul would expect more from the all-rounder, who has so far claimed only one wicket.

Jason Holder: He has been quite valuable and has had a big hand to play in LSG' good run.

Karan Sharma: Karan Sharma was sent at number 4 in the last match but failed to impress, scoring only 4 runs off 4 balls.

Dushmantha Chameera: He has been quite lethal with the ball but endured a rare bad outing in the last match where he conceded 34 runs.

Avesh Khan: After having a brilliant season in 2021, Avesh has carried on his form with 16 wickets already in 10 matches.

Mohsin Khan: The pacer has been quite sensational and has managed to provide early breakthroughs.