IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: Punjab Kings have been rocked by three early wickets as Delhi Capitals elected to bowl in Match 32 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. For DC, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Mustafizur Rahman have taken a wicket each. Earlier, DC won the toss and elected to bowl. At the toss, DC captain Rishabh Pant confirmed that Sarfaraz Khan has replaced Mithcell Marsh in the playing XI. For PBKS, skipper Mayank Agarwal returns in place of Prabhsimran Singh and Nathan Ellis comes in for Odean Smith. There was an uncertainty regarding the match after DC's Tim Seifert tested positive for COVID-19, but the BCCI confirmed that the match will go ahead. Seifert became the sixth member of the DC contingent to have tested positive for the infection. DC will look to get back to winnings ways after being beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game. PBKS, on the other hand, also lost out to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game. PBKS and DC are seventh and eighth in the table with six and four points, respectively. However, a win for DC will take them over PBKS on a better net run-rate. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, straight from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai