IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Score: Axar Patel Removes Liam Livingstone As PBKS Lose Three Early Wickets
IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: Punjab Kings have been rocked by three early wickets as Delhi Capitals elected to bowl in Match 32 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: Punjab Kings have been rocked by three early wickets as Delhi Capitals elected to bowl in Match 32 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. For DC, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Mustafizur Rahman have taken a wicket each. Earlier, DC won the toss and elected to bowl. At the toss, DC captain Rishabh Pant confirmed that Sarfaraz Khan has replaced Mithcell Marsh in the playing XI. For PBKS, skipper Mayank Agarwal returns in place of Prabhsimran Singh and Nathan Ellis comes in for Odean Smith. There was an uncertainty regarding the match after DC's Tim Seifert tested positive for COVID-19, but the BCCI confirmed that the match will go ahead. Seifert became the sixth member of the DC contingent to have tested positive for the infection. DC will look to get back to winnings ways after being beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game. PBKS, on the other hand, also lost out to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game. PBKS and DC are seventh and eighth in the table with six and four points, respectively. However, a win for DC will take them over PBKS on a better net run-rate. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, straight from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
- 19:56 (IST)DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Updates: BOWLED!He has played that on. It was a back of a good length that was going away with the angle just outside off. Another unfortunate dismissal.Mayank Agarwal b Mustafizur Rahman 24 (15)Live Score; PBKS: 35/2 (4.3)
- 19:52 (IST)DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Updates: OUT!Excellent take from Pant. Dhawan made room and came back across and tried to hard-paddle, whack-pull, what have you past short-fine leg along the ground.Shikhar Dhawan c Pant b Lalit Yadav 9 (10)Live Score; PBKS: 33/1 (3.4)
- 19:37 (IST)DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Updates: FOUR RUNS!Cracking shot! Length outside off, uses the room by staying legside of the ball and cuts it behind square, in front of point. In the gap and to the fence.Live Score; PBKS: 4/0 (0.2)
- 19:08 (IST)DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Updates: DC WIN TOSS!DC have won the toss and opt to bowl.
- 18:48 (IST)DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Updates: MATCH TO GO AHEAD!The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. Confirmation that the match will go ahead.DC players have arrived at the venue, as per reports from ESPNCricinfo.
- 18:44 (IST)DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Updates: CHANGE IN VENUE!Just like this game, DC next game will also be played at a different venue. DC face RR on Friday and the game will now be played at the Wankhede Stadium. The match was originally scheduled to be held at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
- 18:40 (IST)DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Live Updates: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 32 of IPL 2022. Covid-hit Delhi Capitals face Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Despite the Covid cloud, the match will go ahead. Earlier today, Tim Seifert became the sixth DC member to have been infected by the virus.