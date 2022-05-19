Indian Premier League debutants Lucknow Super Giants booked their place in the playoffs after beating Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring thriller at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 211, KKR were restricted to a total of 208 for eight in 20 overs. After Marcus Stoinis successfully defended 21 runs off the last over, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who had led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, was visibly pumped and celebrated his team's win in an animated way.

Watch: Gautam Gambhir's fiery reaction after LSG beat KKR in last over thriller

After opting to bat, LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock stitched the highest first-wicket stand in the IPL, helping their team post a total of 210 without the loss of any wicket.

De Kock stole the show with an unbeaten 140 off just 70 balls, while Rahul scored his third fifty of the season, scoring 68 off 51 deliveries.

Chasing a target of 211, KKR were reduced to four for two inside the first three overs as Mohsin Khan struck twice.

Shreyas Iyer (50) and Nitish Rana (42) added 56 for the next wicket before the former and Sam Billing (36) stitched another 66 to keep KKR ticking in the chase.

Last but not least, Rinku (40) and Sunil Narine (21 not out) added 58 runs in 18 balls before Stoinis snagged two wickets off the last two deliveries.

For LSG, Mohsin and Stoinis took three wickets each while Ravi Bishnoi and Krishnappa Gowtham also bagged one each.

The defeat also ended KKR's hopes reaching the playoffs.