IPL 2022 Mega Auction Updates:The IPL 2022 auction is all set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 and this is our IPL auction live blog to track all the developments and news in the lead up to the two-day event. 590 players - 370 Indians and 220 from overseas - are set to be auctioned in the Indian Premier League(IPL 2022) mega auction on February 12 and 13. All 10 franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad - will have an option to choose from 228 capped, 355 uncapped and 7 associate players in the auction list.

The two new franchises, Lucknow Super Giants and the Ahmedabad IPL team, will participate in an IPL auction for the first time along with the eight old teams. The Lucknow team named KL Rahul as its captain and included Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and young leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi in its draft picks while the Ahmedabad franchise named Hardik Pandya as captain and roped in Afghan spin wizard Rashid Khan and opening batter Shubman Gill as its draft picks. It will be interesting to see how these two teams navigate through their first IPL auction. Heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have retained their long-time captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, respectively, and will be looking to get many of their core players back in the auction. High flyers Delhi Capitals also have a lot of work to do as they too had a settled team and would want to get many of their players back. Kolkata Knight Riders decided not to retain captain Eoin Morgan and invested in their West Indian superstars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine and it seems a revamp is on the cards for them. Virat Kohli has been retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore but he will not be leading this season. That means RCB might be in the market to look for a potential captain pick and a certain David Warner is available, just saying! The likes of Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings also have their task cut out as it is a big opportunity for them to form a formidable squad which can help them overcome years of disappointment. Last but not the least, it will be interesting to see Sunrisers Hyderabad's approach. They have a glittering support staff but need to find replacements for the likes of Warner and Rashid, the two men who were the engine room of this team for several years.

