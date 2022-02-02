The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a list of 590 cricketers who will go under the hammer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Out of the 590 players, 370 are Indian while the rest 220 are overseas cricketers. A total of 33 players were retained earlier by the 10 IPL franchises. In the full list, some of the major inclusions having a base price of Rs 2 crore were Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur. However, some of the players did raise eyebrows considering their high base price despite displaying an iffy form off late. Krunal Pandya and veteran batter Suresh Raina also found themselves featuring having the aforementioned base price.

Here's a list of Indian players having a base price of Rs 2 crore:

1 Ravichandran Ashwin

2 Shikhar Dhawan

3 Shreyas Iyer

4 Mohammed Shami

5 Devdutt Padikkal

6 Suresh Raina

7 Robin Uthappa

8 Krunal Pandya

9 Harshal Patel

10 Dinesh Karthik

11 Ishan Kishan

12 Ambati Rayudu

13 Deepak Chahar

14 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

15 Shardul Thakur

16 Umesh Yadav

17 Yuzvendra Chahal

Apart from these 17 Indian players in the Rs two crore bracket, 31 overseas players also featured in the list.

20 players found themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket while as many as 34 cricketers are in the list with a base price of Rs one crore.

"A fierce battle to acquire the services of some of the finest Indian cricketing talent is on the cards when the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, etc. go under the hammer," IPL said in the statement.

IPL 2022 will also mark the entry of two new franchises - Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad team - apart from the eight existing ones.