A total of 590 players are set to go under the hammer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which will be held from February 12 to 13 in Bengaluru. While the already existing eight franchises had retained some players ahead of the auction, the two new teams -- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans -- had named their three draft picks each last month. Ahead of the IPL auction, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained three players -- Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj -- and will look to strengthen their team at the upcoming event.

List of players retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore)

Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore)

Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore)

RCB Purse Remaining: Rs 57 crore

Here are 5 players RCB should look to buy at the IPL 2022 auction

1. David Warner (6 crore max)

David Warner has been one of the most consistent performers in the IPL. Apart from his exploits with the bat at the top of the order, Warner can also be great leader, having led the SunRisers Hyderabad to the IPL title in 2016. Since Virat Kohli won't be leading RCB this season, Warner could be an option to replace him at the helm.

2. Trent Boult (4 crore max)

The New Zealand pacer was in fine form for the Mumbai Indians for the past two seasons. However, he was released by the five-time champions. Boult, who was the player of the 2020 IPL final, could start a bidding war. RCB have been missing a marquee wicket-taking pacer over the years, and Boult can certainly provide them that.

3. Rahul Chahar (Rs 4 crore max)

Rahul Chahar was one of the key figures behind Mumbai Indians excellent run to the final in 2020. With RCB releasing Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar could be the ideal replacement for Chahal.

4. Mitchell Marsh (Rs 5 crore max)

After years of struggle due to recurring knee injuries, Mitchell Marsh has finally regained his form as he helped Australia to the T20 World Cup title last year. He can pick wickets and can also be match-winner with bat. RCB should definitely look to acquire the services of the Australia all-rounder.

5. Dewald Brevis (Rs 75 lakh max)

One of the stars of the recently-concluded U19 World Cup, South Africa's Dewald Brevis was the top-scorer of the tournament, amassing 506 runs in six matches. RCB should look to buy him and groom him as a finisher.