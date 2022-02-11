IPL 2022 Auction: Here's All The Social Media Buzz From The IPL Teams Ahead Of Mega Auction
IPL 2022 auction is less than a day away and the preparations are on in every IPL franchise to get the right strategy in place. This is a big auction as all the established teams have had to let go of players who formed the core group. Teams like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have been successful over the years because of a tight core, which they managed to keep. While these two teams and the others have retained some important players, they have also had to release a lot of key players and that gives a change to other teams to land them during the IPL mega auction that takes places in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday.
The two new teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, will be participating in an IPL auction for the first time and they would look to get many of these established names in their teams as well. While mock auctions are part of preparations in most franchises, a lot of teams have asked fans to send in the name of players they think should be part of the team. The IPL live coverage begins on the Star Sports network and Hotstar on Saturday and Sunday.
Here is all the social media buzz from the IPL teams ahead of the IPL auction:
⏱️ Time to huddle up! ????— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 11, 2022
बोला पलटन, which players are you looking forward to join in our #OneFamily? ????#MumbaiIndians #AalaRe #TATAIPLAuction @ImRo45 @surya_14kumar @KieronPollard55 @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/mFNCJ7Ik92
Less than a day to go! ⏳— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P????du Whistle P????du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 11, 2022
How is the ???? beat?! #AskLeo anything about the #SuperAuction ????#WhistlePodu ???? pic.twitter.com/Jm0fjbAxh7
Revisiting Auction memories with namma @imjadeja!— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P????du Whistle P????du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 11, 2022
???? Watch full video of Jaddu's excitement for the #SuperAuction ➡️ https://t.co/88a68rH41r#WhistlePodu #Yellove ???????? pic.twitter.com/o14Zbwadlp
Bowling v Batting! The coaches take their stance before the run up for the auctions! Tune in LIVE— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P????du Whistle P????du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 11, 2022
@ 10 AM tomorrow! ⏰
#SuperAuction #WhistlePodu ???????? pic.twitter.com/cJW3DdpQ2O
KKR Mock Auction Winners https://t.co/mrz8RvLGEl— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 11, 2022
???? | DC Chairman and Co-Owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi discusses what sets a Mega Auction apart from other events ????️#YehHaiNayiDilli #TATAIPLAuction #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/CPNmO6LXOb— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 11, 2022
Chal diye hum Dilli ki sadkon par, jaanne ki #DilliKyaChahtaHai? ????— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 11, 2022
Let's find out from RJ Nishant as he walks around the hot spots of ????????'s Capital ahead of #TATAIPLAuction 2022 ????#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 #IPLAuction #DCToli pic.twitter.com/CXpr0e0j3d
Our think tank has set the ball rolling in Bengaluru for the #TATAIPLAuction ????— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 11, 2022
#SaddaPunjab #IPLAuction #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/K8wIxBfOqZ
A lot of talks and a bit of mock ????— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 11, 2022
We are ready for the #TATAIPLAuction and lock the #SaddaSquad ????????#SaddaPunjab #IPLAuction #PunjabKings @JontyRhodes8 pic.twitter.com/AX7pilC69y