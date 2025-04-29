Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals captain, got injured during the side's IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi on Tuesday. The incident happened in the 18th over, when Axar fell nastily while trying to stop the ball while fielding. he immediately left the field and looked to be in pain. Later, he came on to bat. However, he looked to be in discomfort. Every time he would hit a big shot, he looked visible in pain.

Axar Patel seems to have injured himself and is walking out with the physio... pic.twitter.com/t8f0dFbEa8 — Rudransh (@rudraaaansh) April 29, 2025

Talking about the first innings, Kolkata Knight Riders' under-fire middle order finally delivered as Venkatesh Iyer silenced his critics with a 25-ball fifty while Angkrish Raghuvanshi struck a fluent half-century to power KKR to 200/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Thursday.

KKR's new-look opening pair continued to struggle, with Quinton de Kock (1) and Sunil Narine (7) falling cheaply after SRH opted to bowl.

But an 81-run partnership by skipper Ajinkya Rahane (38 from 27b) and Raghuvanshi (50 off 32 balls; 5x4, 2x6) laid the foundation for a competitive total.

SRH gained ground in the middle overs when 26-year-old Sri Lankan Kamindu Mendis delivered a rare sight in IPL history, bowling with both hands in the same over on debut.

The ambidextrous Sri Lankan first bowled left-arm spin to Raghuvanshi before switching to off-spin against the left-handed Rinku Singh.

The over proved pivotal as he dismissed Raghuvanshi, breaking KKR's momentum.

Momentum slowed with boundaries drying up for two overs, but Iyer (60 off 29 balls; 7x4, 3x6) and Rinku (32 not out from 17 balls; 4x4, 1x6) reignited the innings.

Iyer's desperate pull off a Simarjeet beamer ended the drought, and Rinku smashed three consecutive boundaries off Harshal Patel before Iyer tore into Simarjeet with back-to-back fours.

Rinku capped off the over with a massive six over long-on, yielding 17 runs.

Iyer was at his belligerent best against Cummins in the 19th over, hammering the SRH skipper for 4, 6, 4, 4 in succession as KKR notched their first 200-plus total of the season. The hosts hammered 78 runs in last five overs.

Earlier Pat Cummins struck early in the third over, setting up de Kock with a short ball that was miscued to deep midwicket, while Shami dismissed an out-of-sorts Narine with a wide yorker that took the edge behind.

From 16/2 in 2.3 overs, KKR recovered through an 81-run stand between Rahane and Raghuvanshi.

Rahane broke the shackles with two crisp pull shots for sixes off Shami and Cummins, as KKR reached 53/2.

Raghuvanshi complemented Rahane with stylish stroke play, piercing gaps with drives through cover and square region.

His standout strokes came against Zeeshan Ansari -- a clean lofted six over long-off and a well-placed reverse hit past backward point. He reached a well-deserved 50 off 30 balls.

However, Ansari broke the partnership in the same over as Rahane gloved a reverse sweep to Heinrich Klaasen.

Captain Cummins' decision to underutilise spin on a pitch with variable bounce was debatable.

Leg-spinner Ansari bowled just three overs (1/25), while Mendis wasn't given another over after his match-turning spell.