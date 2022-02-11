10 teams, including the two new franchises -- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans -- are set to battle it out for some of the biggest names in world cricket at the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction. A total of 590 players have registered for the mega event, which is scheduled to be held from February 12 to 13 in Bengaluru. Ahead of the auction, the 2016 champions SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained just three players -- Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik -- and will look to bolster their squad at the event.

List of Players retained by SunRisers Hyderabad:

Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore)

Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore)

Umran Malik (Rs 4 crore)

SRH Purse Remaining: Rs 68 crore

Here are 5 players SRH should look to buy at the IPL 2022 auction

1. Jason Roy (Rs 5 crore max)

After releasing both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, SRH will look for a player who can bat at the top order. England's Jason Roy could be the ideal choice for SRH, having played for them in the UAE-leg of the tournament last season. Roy can do the damage at the top of the order and SRH should look to buy him.

2. Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 5 crore max)

SRH have been a bit short of experience in their batting unit and Shikhar Dhawan can certainly help bolster that area. Also, having already played for the franchise before, Dhawan won't take much time settling in. SRH should definitely look to bring back a player of his calibre.

3. Quinton de Kock (Rs 7 crore max)

The franchises are likely to break the bank for South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock. Having been released by Mumbai Indians, de Kock's name will be on every team's list. He can bat at the top of the order, as well as lower down the order. Moreover, his wicketkeeping abilities are second to none. SRH should definitely look to acquire his services.

4. Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 6 crore max)

With Rashid Khan deciding to part ways with SRH and join the Gujarat Titans, SRH will be desperate to get someone who can do the job for them in the spin bowling department. Currently a free agent after being released by the RCB, Chahal can easily fill the void left by the Afghanistan spinner.

Promoted

5. Josh Hazlewood (Rs 6 crore max)

Josh Hazlewood played an important part in CSK's title triumph, as well as Australia's T20 World Cup success last year. Hazlewood is someone who has the knack of hitting the right lengths, and has the ability to take wickets at crunch moments. SRH should look to get him at the auction.