With a 96-run victory in the third and final ODI in Ahmedabad on Friday, India completed a first ever ODI series whitewash win over the West Indies. India rode on fifties from Shreyas Iyer (80) and Rishabh Pant (56) to post a total of 265 from 50 overs on Friday. In response, the hosts bowled out the West Indies for 169, with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna both picking three wickets each. Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav both bagged two wickets each.

India had defeated West Indies by six wickets in the opening ODI on Sunday and the home side won again in the second ODI three days later by 44 runs.

With Friday's victory, India registered their first whitewash win in an ODI series since 2017, when the team claimed a clean sweep over Sri Lanka in a five-match series.

This was also India's first ODI series whitewash win at home since 2014, when they beat Sri Lanka in a five-match series.

In the process, India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma has become the eighth Indian captain to lead the team to an ODI series whitewash win.

Rohit has joined Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the list of Indian captains to have achieved this feat.

Promoted

This is India's 12th ODI series whitewash victory overall. West Indies have now joined Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and England as teams against whom India have claimed ODI series whitewash wins.

This is the 20th time that a team has completed an ODI series whitewash win over the West Indies.