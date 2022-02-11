IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI, Live Score:With the series already in the bag, India will aim to register a clean sweep as they face West Indies in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The Windies, on the other hand, will look to salvage some pride and build some momentum, ahead of the start of three-match T20I series next week. India are likely to make a few changes to their playing XI while Shikhar Dhawan is likely to return after recovering from COVID-19. West Indies could also welcome back skipper Kieron Pollard, who had missed the 2nd ODI due to a niggle. In his absence, Nicholas Pooran had led the side as West Indies lost the match by 44 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

