India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Live Score: India Eye Clean Sweep Over West Indies
IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI, Live Score: With the series already in the bag, India will aim to register a clean sweep as they face West Indies in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
IND vs WI ODI Score Updates: Shikhar Dhawan likely to return as India eye clean sweep.© AFP
IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI, Live Score:With the series already in the bag, India will aim to register a clean sweep as they face West Indies in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The Windies, on the other hand, will look to salvage some pride and build some momentum, ahead of the start of three-match T20I series next week. India are likely to make a few changes to their playing XI while Shikhar Dhawan is likely to return after recovering from COVID-19. West Indies could also welcome back skipper Kieron Pollard, who had missed the 2nd ODI due to a niggle. In his absence, Nicholas Pooran had led the side as West Indies lost the match by 44 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of 3rd ODI between India and West Indies, Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
3rd ODI, West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Feb 11, 2022
IND
WI
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- 12:04 (IST)IND vs WI, 3rd ODI, Live: Hello and good afternoon everyone!Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the third ODI between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad. The hosts lead 2-0 in the three-game series and will be eyeing a clean sweep. Meanwhile, with pride at stake the visitors will be hoping to build some momentum ahead of the T20I series. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
