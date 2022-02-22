India completed a clean sweep over West Indies in the recently concluded T20I series in Kolkata to add to the 3-0 win in the ODIs. Suryakumar Yadav played in the anchor's role in the third and final T20I on Sunday, scoring 65 off just 31 balls, smashing seven sixes and a solitary four. With India struggling at 93 for four after a top-order collapse, Suryakumar and Venkatesh Iyer (35 off 19) stitched a 91-run stand for the fifth wicket, taking the team to a total of 184 for five.

India eventually won the match by 17 runs as the Indian bowlers managed to restrict the West Indies to a total of 167 for 9.

After the match, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard was all praise for his Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar, labelling the latter as a "360-degree player".

"Surya is a world-class player. I had the opportunity to play at Mumbai Indians with him since he first came in in 2011. Great to see he has grown a lot since then. He is doing great things for himself and India as a 360-degree player. All batters can take a page out of his book," Pollard said during a virtual press meet on Sunday.

After inspiring India to a convincing series win against the Windies, Suryakumar will look to do something similar, if not better, during the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The first T20I will be played in Lucknow on Thursday, February 24.

Meanwhile, the second and third T20Is will be played in Dharamshala on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The T20I series will be followed by two Tests, in Mohali and Bengaluru (day-night), respectively.