India put in dominant displays to blank the visiting West Indies team in the three-match T20I series. The 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series helped India go top of the ICC T20I team rankings. But it wasn't all smooth sailing for Rohit Sharma's team. There were periods in all three games that the visitors dominated but each time, India overcame the difficult situations to come out on top in the match. Following India's 17-run win over the West Indies in the third and final T20I at the Eden Gardens, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar spoke about the "most impressive" aspect of India's wins, especially in the final two games.

"What has been most impressive in the last two wins was the way in the middle overs when the game was slipping from their hands. They never lost their composure. The bowlers are going to be taken (for runs) in T20s when the batters are on a roll. But they were not panicking," Gavaskar said on Star Sports' post-match show.

Gavaskar was all praise for the bowling changes made by captain Rohit Sharma.

"There were bowling changes when one bowler was not bowling well, he was quickly taken off after another over. The guy who was bowling well like a Harshal Patel was brought in again. The use of Venkatesh Iyer to fill in for Deepak Chahar. So, these are all signs of composure. No panicking," he said.

Gavaskar also lauded Suryakumar Yadav's batting exploits. The right-hander smashed 65 runs off 31 balls, an innings that included seven sixes and a four. Suryakumar along with Venkatesh Iyer (35 not out) forged a match-winning 91-run partnership off just 37 balls, at a time when India were struggling to get going.

"I think he (Suryakumar) is pretty much making a case for inclusion (for the T20 World Cup). In the first match, he and Venkatesh Iyer combined to take India home when things were looking just a little bit difficult. But here, you've lost for wickets. For them to bat the way they did was truly a sign that shows the team is making right progress. This is very encouraging," Gavaskar said.

With the West Indies series done and dusted, India will now turn their focus to the visiting Sri Lankans. Sri Lanka's tour of India starts with a three-match T20I series, beginning on Thursday, followed by a two-match Test series.