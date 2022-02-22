Former Team India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has made a big statement about all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer after the youngster made a big impact with the bat, in the finisher's role, during the recently concluded T20I series against West Indies. In a candid short chat with ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer explained how Venkatesh Iyer's all-round abilities and the recent performances put him "ahead" of Hardik Pandya in the race to bag the coveted all-rounder's place in the squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup later this year. Jaffer agreed to the fact that Iyer's bowling gives him an "edge" and surely makes him a "real contender now".

"I am surprised how good he is playing as a number six batter. We have seen him as an opener but for him to come out and get adapted so well at number six and finish games is outstanding. Plus, the way he has bowled as well and got couple of important wickets, it definitely gives him an edge going into the World Cup and I feel he is a real contender now," Jaffer said.

In the recently concluded three-match T20I series against West Indies, Venkatesh finished as India's second highest run-getter with 92 runs at a brilliant strike-rate of 184. He was also India's fourth best bowler with two wickets at an impressive average of 13.50. in the T20I series.

Jaffer further added how the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 could hold key for Hardik Pandya in a bid to return to the national team as an all-rounder.

"I feel, at this point in time, he [Venkatesh Iyer] is a little bit ahead because you don't know if Hardik Pandya is bowling now, how fit he is... Obviously, how the IPL goes for Pandya will play a very key role. But I think at this point in time, Iyer is definitely ahead of Pandya," Jaffer opined.