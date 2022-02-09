The Ahmedabad franchise of the Indian Premier League officially announced its new name as Gujarat Titans on Thursday. The franchise will be playing in IPL 2022, which will be its first ever season in the league, along with Lucknow Super Giants. The announcement has been met with lot of fanfare from cricket followers and the new team's fan base. The franchise posted a tweet which had "Shubh Aarambh" written on it, which in English means "Good Start".

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan, who was one of the draft picks of the franchise, reacted to this positive message with a post of his own. "Super excited to join the new team @gujarat_titans @hardikpandya7 @ShubmanGill," Rashid tweeted and also tagged team captain Hardik Pandya and opening batter Shubman Gil, who were the other two draft picks.

Gujarat Titans then decided to respond to Rashid's message by sharing their own excitement at having acquired the talented cricketer.

Right back at you, Rashid! Excited for some WWWow moments???? @hardikpandya7 @ShubmanGill — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 9, 2022

"Right back at you, Rashid! Excited for some WWWow moments @hardikpandya7 @ShubmanGill," the Titans tweeted.

The new franchise will have its task cut out in the upcoming IPL auction as it looks to build a formidable unit for the upcoming seasons.

Rashid Khan has been a star performer for Sunrisers Hyderabad over the years but the Afghan spinner was surprisingly not retained by the franchise, which allowed the Titans to make a move for him.