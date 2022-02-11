IPL 2022 mega auction is set to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. It is one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year, with 590 cricketers to go under the hammer. What makes things more interesting than previous years is the fact that some of the biggest names are available and surely there will be some intense bidding for a few of these stars. Over the years, IPL auctions have thrown a fair few surprises. Last year, Rajasthan Royals broke the bank to avail the services of Chris Morris while Royal Challengers Bangalore splashed the cash on New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson.

Here is a look back at 5 of the highest winning bids at IPL auctions:

1. Chris Morris (Bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore in 2021)

The South African all-rounder was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore, surpassing Delhi Capitals' record purchase of Yuvraj Singh in 2015. The lanky cricketer failed to live up to expectations, scoring a total of 67 runs from 11 games in 2021. He did manage to take 15 wickets but leaked runs at an economy rate of 9.17.

The 34-year-old will not be part of IPL 2022 auction, having announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last month.

2. Yuvraj Singh (Bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 16 crore in 2015)

Yuvraj Singh has been one of the fiercest hitters of the ball to ever grace the game. The style and panache with which the left-handed batter played made him one of the watchable cricketers. In IPL auctions as well, Yuvraj has been highly sought after and in 2015 Delhi Capitals went all out and purchased his services for a whopping Rs 16 crore, which remained the highest winning bid until RR bagged Morris.

3. Pat Cummins (Bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.50 crore in 2020)

The Australian pacer is one of the best in the business in his field, and KKR too thought as much when they decided to loosen their purse strings to avail his services. The Kolkata outfit shelled out a whopping Rs 15.50 crore in 2021 for the current Aussie Test captain but chose against retaining him.

The decision to not retain him might stem from the fact that Cummins didn't have the best of times in the previous two IPL seasons. In IPL 2020, he took 12 wickets from 14 matches, going at an economy rate of 7.86. Last year, Cummins played seven games and managed to take only nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.83.

4. Kyle Jamieson (Bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore in 2021)

RCB adopted an aggressive approach in the IPL 2021 auction, buying two players that cost them upwards of Rs 14 crore. Their most expensive buy was Kyle Jamieson. The New Zealand all-rounder was bought for Rs 15 crore while Glenn Maxwell was picked up by RCB for Rs 14.25 crore.

While Maxwell was retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2022 auction, Jamieson wasn't. The New Zealander's poor outing last season could be the reason for that. Jamieson managed to score just 65 runs from nine matches at an average of 16.25 and a strike-rate of 118.18. He picked up just nine wickets and was plundered for runs, going at an economy rate of 9.60.

5. Ben Stokes (Bought by Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs 14.50 crore in 2017)

Stokes is one of the best all-rounder in world cricket, and it comes as no surprise that he is one of the most sought after players in IPL auctions. RPS splashed the cash on the England cricketer and he repaid them with some fine performances in the 2017 season.

Not only did he smash a total of 316 runs in 12 games at a strike-rate of 142.98, Stokes also took 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.18. Again it came as no surprise when Rajasthan Royals spent Rs 12.5 crore to avail his services in 2018. Stokes, however, was not retained by RR and is not part of IPL mega auction 2022 after opting out of it.

*This list does not take into consideration retained or draft picks prices.