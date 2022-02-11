IPL 2022 auction live streaming:Drama, excitement, anticipation, heartbreak, ecstasy! It's that time of the year to feel all of it at the same time. Months of planning, talent scouting, hours of hard work is likely to see the light of the day when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction takes place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. 10 franchises – Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – will look to build their sides in the two-day long IPL mega auction. 590 cricketers' fate will be decided during the two fateful days in Bengaluru as some young cricketers will become overnight millionaires and household names while some already established mega stars might not find any takers.

33 players have already been picked/retained by the franchises, leaving room for 217 more players to be bought from the shortlisted 590 cricketers.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2022 mega auction live streaming:

When will IPL 2022 auction take place?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13.

Where will IPL 2022 auction take place?

The IPL 2022 auction will take place in Bengaluru.

At what time does the IPL 2022 mega auction start?

The live coverage of the IPL 2022 auction will begin from 11 am (IST) on February 12 (Saturday). It will begin on the same time on February 13 (Sunday).

How and where to watch IPL 2022 auction live streaming on TV?

IPL 2022 auction will be live on Star Sports Network on February 12 and 13.

How to watch IPL 2022 auction live streaming online?

Live streaming of IPL 2022 auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket for all the latest news, updates and live coverage of IPL 2022 mega auction.

How many teams will participate in IPL 2022 auction?

With the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, the total number of teams in the IPL has reached 10. All the 10 teams will participate in the IPL auction.

Promoted

How many players have been shortlisted for IPL 2022 auction?

590 cricketers – 228 capped, 355 uncapped 7 from associate nations – will go under the hammer during IPL 2022 auction.