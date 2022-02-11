West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith displayed his big-hitting ability on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) mega auction on Friday in the third ODI against India in Ahmedabad. Smith hit three sixes and three fours in a 18-ball 36-run blistering knock. With India closing in on victory, Smith went on the attack and showed what he is capable of with the bat, just a day ahead of the IPL mega auction, which will be held in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday.

Smith is hoping to land a handsome deal from one of the franchises during the upcoming IPL mega auction. Priced in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore for the IPL mega auction on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru, Smith is expected to spark a bidding war among the franchises. "Quite excited going to the auction, I would say. If I get selected, that will be good. My hopes are high on getting selected," the 28-year-old said in a virtual media interaction after the second ODI in Ahmedabad.

Smith said he looks up to fellow Jamaican allrounder Andre Russell who has been a big hit for the two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

"I'm really influenced by Andre Russell I would say. He plays a similar kind of cricket, both with the batting style and bowling. Watching him over the years, I've picked up a few in terms of his batting." Smith showed sparks with his bowling when he removed Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli in one over as India set a modest target of 238. In reply, the visitors were bundled out for 193 in the 46th over with Smith chipping in with a 20-ball 24 batting at No 9.

Smith hoped to bring consistency to his ODI game.

"It's about consistency. Generally International cricket is not easy. In T20 you have just four overs (to bowl), here you have to bowl 10 overs so you have to fit and be consistent." Smith, who was a member of their Under-19 World Cup winning squad in 2016, impressed as an allrounder in a losing cause as India won the second ODI by 44 runs here to take an unassailable 2-0 lead with one match in hand.

