The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday announced that a total of 1,214 players, from India and other parts of the world, had registered for the IPL 2022 auction. With 59 players, Australia had the most numbers of overseas names listed with South Africa (48) and the West Indies (41) not too far behind. While the mega IPL auction is expected to see some intense bidding wars between teams, there are some big names that won't be part of the auction pool after being retained by their respective sides or chosen as draft picks by the two new IPL franchises.

Here is a full list of the players retained by their respective teams:

Chennai Super Kings (Purse Remaining - Rs 48 crore):

Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore)

MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore)

Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore)

Delhi Capitals (Purse Remaining - Rs 47.5 crore):

Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore)

Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore)

Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore)

Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders (Purse Remaining - Rs 48 crore):

Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore)

Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 8 crore)

Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore)

Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore)

Mumbai Indians (Purse Remaining - Rs 48 crore):

Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore)

Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore)

Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore)

Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore)

Punjab Kings (Purse Remaining - Rs 72 crore):

Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore)

Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Rajasthan Royals (Purse Remaining - Rs 62 crore):

Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore)

Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Purse Remaining - Rs 57 crore):

Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore)

Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore)

Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Purse Remaining - Rs 68 crore):

Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore)

Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore)

Umran Malik (Rs 4 crore)

Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the two new franchises, making IPL a 10-team affair. They have both drafted in three players each.

Here is the list of the draft picks:

Team Ahmedabad

Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore)

Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore)

Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore)

Promoted

Team Lucknow

KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore)

Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore)

Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore)