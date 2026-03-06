Australia Women vs India Women Live Score Updates, One-Off Test Day 1
Australia Women vs India Women Live Updates, One-Off Test Day 1: Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the one-off Day/Night Test in Perth today. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter is playing the last match of her illustrious career. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said her team has four debutants in Pratika Rawal, Kashvee Gautam, Sayali Satghare and Kranti Gaud. Before the pink-ball Test, India had won the T20I series 2-1 but lost the three-match ODI contest 0-3. (Live Scorecard)
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Gaud.
Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy (c), Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Lucy Hamilton, Darcie Brown.
Good length on off, Pratika Rawal pushes this to point.
Pitched up, around off, Pratika Rawal drives this square but straight to the fielder.
Full and around off, Pratika Rawal drives this to the left of the fieldr at cover for another dot.
Full and around off, Pratika Rawal drives this to extra cover for no run.
Good length on off, Pratika Rawal punches this to covers.
Back of a length on middle and off, Pratika Rawal blocks this off her front foot.
Good length, on off, Shafali Verma blocks it out.
FOUR! Full and around off, Shafali Verma presses in front, gets right on top of the bounce and drives this all along the ground through the covers region for a boundary. Shafali Verma is looking good as she races to 15.
Pitched up, on off, Shafali Verma punches this crisply to the fielder at mid off.
Short and on leg, Shafali Verma ducks down.