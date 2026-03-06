Semi-finals rarely unfold according to script. They stretch the nerves, expose the margins and eventually demand a moment of clarity from someone who can cut through the chaos. In India's semi-final against England, that moment arrived in the 18th over - with the ball in the hands of Jasprit Bumrah. England's chase was still breathing. They needed 39 from the final 12 balls, and although the equation looked steep, modern T20 cricket has made such pursuits far from impossible. Through the middle overs, England had kept the required rate within touching distance, largely because of the composure shown by Jacob Bethell.

Bethell's partnership had quietly shifted the game from comfortable to tense. Boundaries arrived just often enough to keep India from relaxing.

Even behind the stumps, Sanju Samson could sense the danger.

"The way Jacob Bethell batted and built that partnership made it clear the match was still open," Samson said. "They needed around 13 an over but were getting boundaries regularly."

That was the point where India decided not to wait for the final over drama. Instead, they leaned on their most reliable resource.

The 18th over belonged to Bumrah.

It was a spell that didn't rely on theatrics but on execution - the skill that has defined Bumrah's career. There were three yorkers in succession, each delivered with surgical precision. They forced England's batters deeper into the crease, denying them the leverage required to swing freely.

By the end of the over, England had managed just six runs.

The equation that once read 39 off 12 suddenly looked insurmountable.

Bumrah finished with 1 for 33, but the numbers hardly capture the impact. This was a spell about timing as much as technique - entering the attack at the exact moment when England were still within reach of the target.

India's plan, according to Samson, was deliberate.

"The game was very tight and they were scoring 13-15 runs an over," he said. "We felt if we waited too long the pressure could shift back to us. So the plan was to bring Bumrah, Arshdeep and Hardik into those key overs and try to close the game out early."

Those three bowlers - Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Bumrah - form India's closing unit. But when precision is required above everything else, Bumrah is the obvious choice.

Samson didn't hesitate when asked about the difference he makes.

"Bumrah especially is a once-in-a-generation bowler, and the way he executed those yorkers gave us confidence."

For India's think tank, this was always part of the blueprint. Head coach Gautam Gambhir had indicated earlier in the tournament that Bumrah would be used flexibly depending on the situation.

"Bumrah is a banker and we'll continue to use him in different ways," Gambhir had said.

The semi-final provided a perfect example of that philosophy. Rather than saving him purely for the final over, India used him as the choke point - the over that would suffocate England's chase before it could accelerate again.

Even England's captain Harry Brook acknowledged the quality that turned the game.

"He's arguably the best bowler in the world at the moment," Brook said after the match.

Semi-finals are remembered for defining moments. In this one, it came down to a handful of deliveries pitched at the base of the stumps - yorkers delivered with the calm of a bowler who understands exactly when a match needs to be taken away.

And once Bumrah bowled that over, the contest quietly slipped out of England's reach.