Defending champions India will face New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India and New Zealand have faced each other 30 times in the shortest format of the game. Out of these encounters, India have registered 18 victories, while the Blackcaps have won 11 matches. Over the years, Indian batters have played a key role in securing wins against New Zealand in T20Is. As the two teams prepare to face off once again in the summit clash, here is a look at the top five Indian players who have scored the most runs against New Zealand in the format.

India's top scorers against New Zealand in T20Is

1. Suryakumar Yadav: India's captain Suryakumar has scored the most runs against New Zealand in T20Is. He has played 13 matches against the Black Caps and managed to score 526 runs at an average of 58.44. Surya has also hit one century and four half-centuries against the New Zealand team.

2. Rohit Sharma: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has played 17 matches against the Black Caps and has scored 511 runs against them. The 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain has also hit six half-centuries against the team.

3. KL Rahul: Indian opener KL Rahul boasts a great record against New Zealand in T20Is. He has amassed 322 runs in just 8 matches and hit three fifties.

4. Ishan Kishan: India's T20 World Cup 2026 star player, Kishan, has been in great touch against New Zealand. He has scored 318 runs at an average of 28.90 in 11 matches.

5. Virat Kohli: India's prime batter Kohli is placed at number five in the list. The former captain has scored 311 runs in just 10 matches at an average of 34.55. Virat has hammered two fifties against the Black Caps.

