India's star all-rounder Shivam Dube said he backed himself while bowling the last over against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final, focusing on delivering two crucial balls while defending 30 runs. Dube admitted he was nervous but ready to take on the challenge. With Jacob Bethell having already smashed a 45-ball century, Dube emphasised self-belief, which helped him execute the plan. A stunning counter-attacking century from Bethell went in vain as Team India beat a valiant England by seven runs in a nail-biting semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, booking India's spot in the title clash against New Zealand at Ahmedabad, scheduled for Sunday.

"I just wanted to back myself. I knew the first two balls of the over would be crucial, so my focus was on getting them right because that could decide the game. It had already been decided that I would bowl the last over. I was definitely nervous - bowling the final over of a World Cup semi-final is always challenging," Shivam Dube said in a video on BCCI.

Dube's final over was a nail-biter. Jacob Bethell was run out attempting a second run on the first ball, and Dube conceded singles on the next two deliveries, bringing England's required runs down to 27 from three balls.

Although Dube bowled a wide and conceded three sixes from Jofra Archer, his initial three deliveries had already secured India's win.

Dube also played a vital knock of 43 off 25 balls, hitting one four and two sixes to help India reach a daunting total of 253.

Defending champions India and New Zealand will lock horns in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India reached the final after beating England in Mumbai, while New Zealand reached the final after thrashing South Africa in Kolkata.

The two teams also made it to the final of the Champions Trophy in 2025 and, almost exactly a year later, will again lock horns in the summit clash of an ICC event.