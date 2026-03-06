The war of words between Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Kaif continued as the former Pakistan pacer slammed the comments that he was trying to gain "attention" by speaking about India during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Since the start of the competition, Amir called Abhishek Sharma "just a slogger" and then corrected predicted India's loss against South Africa in the Super 8 stage. However, he said that India will not reach the semifinals - something that did not come true and led to massive trolling on social media. Kaif was not pleased with Amir's comments as he said that the ex-pacer was doing all this to gain attention.

Amir took to social media to respond to Kaif's comments and said that the former India batter should thank Sourav Ganguly for giving him a place in the playing XI. He added that Kaif could play for India only because he was a good fielder and even pointed out that he has played more T20 matches than Kaif.

“I don't know about his cricketing career, how much he's played. I checked his stats; he just played 29 matches in the IPL. He has a strike rate of 103. He said that I was speaking about India to gain some attention. Firstly, I don't need to get attention by speaking about India. Mr Kaif, I have played 350 T20s, you can check my stats. Moreover, main bas fielding pe cricket nahi khela (I didn't play cricket just due to my fielding),” said Amir on his YouTube channel.

“I have played after giving performances. Aap Dada ko thank you bole (You should be thankful to Dada, Sourav Ganguly). I have heard that you played cricket only because of your fielding. You are a cricketer; these sorts of statements don't suit you,” he added.

Amir clarified that he has nothing against India as he has praised Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the past before taking a final dig at Kaif as he claimed that the ex-India star's comments were an attempt to gain some attention in Pakistan.

“There was nothing to feel bad about. It was just a case of giving opinions. I am doing so, and you are as well. When Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were there, I always used to pick India as favourites,” said Amir.

“Right now, I don't think they are favourites. I don't know where this comment about me being an attention seeker has come from. You have played fewer T20S than I have. Even I can say that you spoke about Mohammad Amir to gain some attention in Pakistan,” he added.