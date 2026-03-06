As the chips were down, Jasprit Bumrah delivered yet another 'generational' spell to take India into the final of the T20 World Cup. Defending a target of 254, his figures of 1/33-recorded while his teammates were leaking runs at an excess of over 9.5 per over-stand as a testament to his class. After all, he has repeatedly rescued India in crunch moments. The 32-year-old provided a dose of nostalgia as fans reminisced about his match-winning spell against South Africa in the 2024 final in Barbados.

As Jacob Bethell was smashing the Indian bowlers all over the park, Bumrah stepped up once again, dishing out three clinical yorkers in the crucial 18th over to turn the tide back in India's favor.

Player of the Match Sanju Samson, speaking at the post-match ceremony, summed up Bumrah's impact by stating the award should have gone to the "once-in-a-lifetime generational talent." Fans on social media have gone a step further in their awe, calling him a "national treasure" - a sentiment famously echoed by Virat Kohli after India's 2024 T20 World Cup success.

While the veteran pacer first caught the eye as a trembling teenager back in 2013, Jasprit Bumrah wouldn't be the player he is today if it weren't for his early coach, Kishore Trivedi.

Trivedi, the father of former Rajasthan Royals (RR) and India U19 pacer Siddharth Trivedi, still runs his 'Royal Cricket Academy' near the SPIPA Corporate Road in Ahmedabad. Now 79, Trivedi first met Bumrah when the latter was a 15-year-old student at Nirman High School.

"He was studying at Nirman High School. He came to me one day when he was 16 years of age and enrolled in the academy. At that time, he was mainly playing school cricket and was not very serious about it. I watched him for a couple of days and then told him that if he wanted to get serious, he had to come regularly. You cannot practice one day and then stay absent for the next three," Trivedi told India Today.

"I told him he had the talent, and if he wanted to, he could play at the highest level," he recalled.

Trivedi, who specializes in fast bowling, previously spoke to NDTV in 2023, touching upon the secret behind Bumrah's immense success and how his unique action made him a "tricky" prospect ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup final.